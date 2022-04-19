Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $10 million for basic research in the design, development, and scalability of randomized algorithms for scientific computing.

“Randomized algorithms are accelerating the time to solution for a wide range of challenges in discovery science,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “Innovative approaches are needed to advance how we analyze the massive amounts of data generated by experiments and understand complex infrastructure and processes across energy grids, biological systems, and other networks.”

The projects supported by this funding opportunity will enable researchers to investigate the novel use of randomness in internal algorithmic decisions for accelerating the time to solution, increasing the size of problems that can be solved, or improving the reliability of predictions.

Three-year, multi-institutional team proposals are open to universities and colleges, non-profit organizations, for-profit organizations, DOE/NNSA laboratories, and other federal agencies. Applicants are encouraged to implement DOE diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. The total planned funding is up to $10 million, with up to $4 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and the outyear funding contingent upon congressional appropriations.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.