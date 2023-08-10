Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $11 million in funding for 15 projects in exploratory research for extreme-scale science that will leverage emerging trends and advances in high-end computing, massive datasets, scientific machine learning, artificial intelligence, and novel computing architectures.

“There is a wide expanse of exciting opportunities as we reach beyond exascale computing,” said Ceren Susut, DOE Acting Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “These projects will help us find promising directions to realize the full potential of scientific computing from emerging technologies.”

Disruptive technology changes are occurring across science applications, algorithms, and computer architectures and ecosystems, and these projects will explore exciting directions in advanced digital, analog, and quantum computing. Projects include modeling cryogenic and photonic beyond-exascale supercomputing systems. Projects will also develop innovative techniques for converting quantum circuits into dynamic quantum walks and map the converted circuits onto different kinds of quantum computers.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for EXPRESS (Exploratory Research for Extreme-Scale Science), DE-FOA-0002950.

Total funding is $11 million for projects lasting up to two years in duration, with $8.4 million in Fiscal Year 2023 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found on the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program homepage.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.