Newswise — Washington D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced awards totaling $110 million for diverse small businesses in 27 states. Many of the 87 projects are focused on developing advanced scientific instruments for conducting climate research and developing advanced materials as well as technologies for clean energy conversion and storage.

American small business plays a critical role in facilitating the transition from discovery to innovation, helping create a bridge between the scientific laboratory and the commercial marketplace. DOE Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) awards strive to transform DOE-supported science and technology breakthroughs into viable products and services. The awards also support the development of specialized technologies and instruments that aid in scientific discovery.

Through the SBIR/STTR programs across the federal government, small business powers the U.S. economy and generates thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly.

Funded through the DOE’s SBIR/STTR programs, today’s selections are for Phase II research and development. Small businesses that demonstrated technical feasibility for innovations during their Phase I grants competed for funding for prototype or processes development during Phase II. In addition, prior Phase II awardees competed for second or third Phase II awards to continue prototype and process development. The median Phase II award is $1,100,000 for a period of two years. The funding for the selected projects comes from the DOE’s Office of Science.

“AdvR has been on the forefront of innovating and developing cutting edge technology for more than two decades, and this funding will ensure they continue solving our toughest problems and creating good paying Montana jobs,” said U.S. Senator Jon Tester (MT). “It will take all hands on deck to develop the next generation of computing technology, and I’m proud to see Montana small businesses like AdvR leading the charge.”

“Investing in our clean energy economy will not only help us tackle climate change but will also create good-paying, home-grown jobs in the process. This federal funding will bring us closer to achieving these goals of addressing climate change, advancing our state’s clean energy economy, and boosting small businesses in our communities,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (MD). “That’s why I fought to secure this federal funding to deliver job-creating investments that focus on small businesses and encourage innovation, research, and technological breakthroughs as local economic engines driving the health of our communities, our environment, and our climate.”

“Today’s funding recognizes Arizona small businesses’ leadership in innovation and will help our state’s business community continue to grow, develop cutting edge technologies, and create jobs,” said U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema (AZ).

“During my time as Chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee, I’ve seen countless examples of small firms driving American innovation through the SBIR/STTR program. These grants will help diverse small businesses working in vital areas like climate research and clean energy conversion turn their technological breakthroughs into functioning businesses,” said U.S. Representative Nydia Velázquez (NY-7). “I’m proud that these deserving New York small businesses are receiving these awards, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to our state’s economy and their scientific fields.”

“Small businesses fuel American innovation and lay the foundation for tomorrow’s economy. I applaud the Marylanders in my District who will leverage this grant money going forward and thank them for using their ingenuity for the greater good,” said U.S. Representative Kweisi Mfume (MD-07).

“Congratulations to Translume, Inc. from Ann Arbor for receiving $1.6 million in funding to continue their work producing glass structures, especially for ion trapping and quantum computing,” said U.S. Representative Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-12). “Small businesses that create innovative solutions to combat the climate crisis are supporting their own communities and strengthening scientific discovery as a whole. I am grateful to the Department of Energy’s small business research programs that support these projects that will help us protect our environment and convert to cleaner energy.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they continue to face unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Representative Joe Morelle (NY-25). “These grants will not only help businesses during their time of need, they will also help enhance our recovery efforts by investing in innovation, supporting clean energy development, and creating jobs. I’m grateful that Rochester businesses will benefit from these federal awards, and I thank the Department of Energy for their ongoing commitment to strengthening our economy.”

“I am thrilled that Giner, Inc. earned a Small Business Research and Development Grant from the Department of Energy. This funding will give small business the resources needed to transform their breakthrough ideas into products and services, allowing us to make necessary climate investments,” said U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss (MA-4).

“I am thrilled to see over $1.6 million in Department of Energy SBIR Funding awarded to Dynamite Analytics in Peachtree Corners,” said U.S. Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07). “Georgia’s 7th Congressional District is home to countless companies working to research and commercialize next-generation technologies in clean energy, cyber, and health care, and this award will further advance our capabilities to build an innovation ecosystem in Gwinnett County. As a member of the Committee on Small Business, I will continue working to increase opportunities for smaller firms to work with the federal government.”

"Through these awards, the DOE Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs continue to support New Mexico's innovation economy,” said U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (NM-03). “As a former small business owner, I am excited to see how today's federal investments in New Mexico’s small businesses could advance ground-breaking technologies that range from medical research to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“I am pleased to see the Department of Energy take steps to invest in diverse small businesses like Hummingbird Precision Machine Company in Lacey, which supports many good-paying jobs in our area,” said U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10). “I look forward to working with the Department of Energy and other governmental agencies to ensure that we are always working to uplift South Sound businesses, fostering an environment for innovation, discovery, and breakthroughs in science and technology.”

Selected project locations include:

EXpressLO LLC. (Lehigh Acres, FL): Understanding the structure/property relationships of biomolecules is essential for development of new drugs, medical treatments, and treatment of human diseases. The project will develop a method of cryogenic sample handling for fast, easy, reproducible, and cost-effective biomolecular analyses.

TDA Research, Inc. (Wheat Ridge, CO): Removing CO2 from power plant flue gas with very low energy use is an important step forward for controlling emissions. TDA will create a new inexpensive separation technology which will help control CO2 emissions from power plants as well as in the purification of natural gas .

Treau , Inc. (San Francisco, C A ): Building heating and cooling consumes over 15% of U.S. energy annually and are usually accomplished with expensive heat exchangers. Both energy use and equipment cost can be reduced through the use of high-efficiency, low-cost heat exchangers made from thin polymer films.

Vista Clara Inc. (Mukilteo, WA): Subsurface processes at coastal interfaces are critical to the transport and cycling of nutrients, such as nitrogen, that can both support and damage ecosystem health. This project will deliver sensor technologies (related to hospital MRI) that will allow scientists to better measure, model, and predict the behavior of these processes in a changing world. The technology will also deliver data that will reduce risk and improve success of projects in commercial markets, including civil, geotechnical, and environmental engineering.

Quantitative Biosciences (San Diego, CA): Access to clean water is critical to our quality of life and our economy and ensuring this access for future generations will involve developing novel sensor technologies that are practical and affordable. This p roject aims to develop a customizable biosensor that can continuously and remotely monitor water for common contaminants.

For more information about the 87 projects, click here.

For more information about DOE’s SBIR and STTR programs, visit the Programs Office website.

More information about the projects announced today is available at the following link: https://science.osti.gov/sbir/awards/.