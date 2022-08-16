Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $14.8 million in funding for advanced research projects in particle accelerator science and technology.

Particle accelerators provide unique sources of light and particles that support the research of thousands of scientists worldwide, play a direct role in the production of more than $500 billion of goods annually, and treat more than 5 million cancer patients each year.

The DOE Office of Science Accelerator Stewardship and Accelerator Development programs support use-inspired basic research and development (R&D) on accelerator technology that advances science, healthcare, the economy, and our security and supports public-private partnerships to strengthen domestic suppliers of accelerator technology.

The 12 research projects involve scientists at 32 U.S. institutions including 12 universities, 7 national laboratories, and 14 companies that are working together to solve some of the most challenging problems in medical, industrial, environmental, and security applications of accelerator technology.

“Scientific research, medicine, security, and a growing list of industrial applications rely on accelerator technology,” said Steve Binkley, DOE Office of Science Principal Deputy Director. “The awards announced today will not only advance the state of the art but will help U.S. companies compete in this important technology market.”

Projects include research to produce faster treatments for cancer therapy and automated accelerator systems for security applications; R&D to advance ultrafast laser technology, beam physics, and novel superconductors; and R&D supporting public-private partnerships to strengthen domestic commercial sources of radiofrequency power sources and electron sources.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for FY2022 Research Opportunities in Accelerator Stewardship and Accelerator Development.

Total funding is $14.8 million for projects up to 3 years in duration, with $4.2 million in fiscal year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.