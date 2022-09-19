Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $15 million in funding for basic research to explore potentially high-impact approaches in scientific computing and extreme-scale science. The projects will address disruptive technology changes from emerging trends in high-end computing, massive datasets, artificial intelligence, and increasingly heterogeneous architectures such as neuromorphic and quantum computing systems.

“Significant advances will be required to develop effective approaches for realizing the full potential of scientific computing from emerging technologies,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “The EXPRESS projects seed the exploration of novel ideas and high-impact approaches for accelerating scientific discovery and innovation.”

The 22 projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for “EXPRESS: 2022 Exploratory Research for Extreme-Scale Science,” sponsored by the Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research within the Department’s Office of Science.

Total funding is $15 million for projects lasting up to two years in duration, with $12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.