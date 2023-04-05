Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a call for nominations for the 2024 Enrico Fermi Presidential Award. One of the most prestigious science and technology awards bestowed by the U.S. government, the Fermi Award recognizes individual(s) of international stature for exceptional scientific, technical, policy, and/or management achievements related to the broad missions of the DOE and its programs to address energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.

“The Department of Energy is proud to honor the legacy of Enrico Fermi by recognizing outstanding service and commitment to advancing energy science and technology,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “We look forward to recognizing our scientific leaders that give of themselves and inspire people of all ages to explore new scientific and technological horizons.”

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, July 10, 2023, 5:00 PM Eastern. Nominations must include a letter summarizing the candidate’s achievements, three to six letters of support, CV, and short bibliography. An independent panel of eminent, international experts is convened by the DOE to review nominations. Final award selections are made by the President of the United States. Winners receive a citation signed by the President of the United States and the Secretary of Energy, a gold-plated medal bearing the likeness of Enrico Fermi and an honorarium of $100,000. In the event the award is given to more than one individual in the same year, the recipients share the honorarium equally. To submit a nomination and read nomination instructions, visit the Nomination and Selection Guidelines page.

The Fermi Award was established in 1956 as a memorial to the legacy of Enrico Fermi, an Italian-born naturalized American citizen and 1938 Nobel Laureate in physics. The Fermi Award is administered on behalf of the White House by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. DOE encourages nominations of individuals from underrepresented groups and is committed to fostering safe, diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible work, research, and funding environments. Read the Office of Science’s Statement of Commitment for more information on this commitment.