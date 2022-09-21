Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $30 million in funding for five projects in computation and simulation techniques and tools to understand the universe via collaborations that enable effective use of DOE high-performance computers. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) partnership in high energy physics brings together applied mathematicians and computer scientists with physicists to deliver scientific discoveries that would not be possible without advanced high-performance computers (HPCs).

“These projects will enable new avenues for discoveries in high energy physics as we continue to progress DOE’s world-leading capabilities in the exascale computing era,” said Harriet Kung, Acting DOE Associate Director of Science for High Energy Physics. “The broad range of innovative HPC applications the Office of Science is supporting will enhance the entire high energy physics program.”

This long-running, joint program between DOE’s Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research and Office of High Energy Physics is in its fifth iteration. Selected project topics include research to develop novel simulations of neutrino-nucleus interactions and advancements in calculations of the strong nuclear force. Projects will develop simulations for traditional and advanced particle accelerator concepts in a coherent software framework. Supported efforts will also simulate large galaxy catalogs with more accurate modeling as well as develop highly parallelized processing for particle transport algorithms for electromagnetic interactions.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE National Laboratory Announcement, “Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing: High Energy Physics.”

Total funding is $30 million for projects lasting up to five years in duration, with $6 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here, under the heading “What’s New.”