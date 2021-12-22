Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $35 million for research in computation and simulation techniques and tools to understand the nucleon structure, nuclear matter, and strong force via collaborations that enable effective use of DOE high performance computers. The Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) program brings together experts in key areas of science and energy research with experts in software development, applied mathematics, and computer science to take maximum advantage of high-performance computing resources.

“Large scale simulations and calculations are critical in studying nuclear matter due to the nonlinear and quantum nature of strong interactions. The SciDAC partnership enables us to maximize the potential of high-performance computing to advance the understanding of nuclear matter and the fundamental nuclear interactions,” said Timothy Hallman, Associate Director of Science for Nuclear Physics. “Advanced computing has revolutionized the tools and techniques we could deploy to answer challenges in nuclear science.”

This is the fifth round of the SciDAC Partnership in Nuclear Physics (NP), which focuses on computing for properties and interactions of nuclei and nuclear matter, internal structure of nucleons, and informing experiments in nuclear physics facilities such as the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF), the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams (FRIB), and the planned Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). With the newly upgraded CEBAF and the currently-in-planning EIC, the nuclear physics community is poised to explore deeper into the nuclear structure. The recently completed FRIB will enable discoveries about rare isotopes, nuclear astrophysics, applications in medicine, homeland security, and industry. DOE’s high-performance computing resources are necessary in meeting these challenges, and the NP-SciDAC partnerships will help bring transformational progress in these areas.

Applications are open to DOE National Laboratories for multi-institutional, multi-disciplinary, collaborative proposals. Lead laboratories are encouraged to engage universities and to support DOE SC diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines.

Total planned funding is up to $35 million, with about $7 million anticipated in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by Nuclear Physics and Advanced Scientific Computing Research program offices within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.