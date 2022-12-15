Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $35 million to build research capacity, infrastructure, and expertise at institutions historically underrepresented in science, including minority serving institutions (MSIs) and emerging research institutions (ERIs). FAIR will enhance research at these institutions on clean energy, climate, and additional topics spanning the Office of Science portfolio. This investment will help develop a diverse, vibrant, and excellent scientific workforce and contribute to the science innovation ecosystem.

“FAIR is one piece of our larger plan to broaden the Office of Science’s reach. The long-term impact of these capacity-building initiatives on DOE and scientific research can’t be overstated,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “To reach our scientific goals, we need all voices represented. FAIR will help bring those who have been historically excluded and minoritized in the portfolio of activities we support into critical scientific conversations.”

The FAIR initiative supports mutually beneficial relationships between MSIs or ERIs and partnering institutions, including DOE national laboratories, Office of Science scientific user facilities, and other MSIs. FAIR will support basic research in all fields supported by the Office of Science, including applied mathematics, biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, geoscience, isotope research, materials science, and physics. This funding will expand the talent pool that will further the Department’s missions, transform our understanding of nature, and catalyze scientific discoveries that can lead to technical breakthroughs.

Applications are open to MSIs and ERIs. A webinar will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. EST for potential applicants and research administrators to learn more about this funding opportunity announcement. Please register here. Total planned funding is up to $35 million in fiscal year 2023.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.