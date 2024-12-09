Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced 29 projects totaling $36 million to 42 institutions in 16 states for traineeships for undergraduate students, graduate students, and postdoctoral researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The funding, through the DOE Office of Science’s RENEW initiative, will support hands-on research experience, professional development activities to build or reinforce STEM identity, and mentorship to support personal and professional growth of trainees.

“The RENEW program provides new entry points to science for students from across the country. Strengthening students’ access to STEM experiences benefits not only the research community, but also the country,” said Harriet Kung, DOE Office of Science Deputy Director for Science Programs. “These students are the next generation of problem solvers, who will tackle our big science questions.”

The RENEW initiative leverages DOE’s unique national laboratories, user facilities, and other research infrastructure to provide training opportunities for students and postdoctoral researchers at academic institutions currently underrepresented in the U.S. science and technology ecosystem. This funding will help to build a talent pool to further the Department’s mission of solving the nation’s energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges through transformative science.

Awards focus on basic research in the physical sciences, including physics, chemistry, materials science, applied mathematics, computer science, biology, and Earth and environmental sciences. Examples of selected projects include:

Collaborative research on new catalysts for solar fuel production with culturally responsive mentoring to support the retention and persistence of students

An undergraduate research training program to develop technologies to fight wildland fire with artificial intelligence and deep learning to prepare a next-generation workforce that can advance these fields and enhance Alaska's fire resilience

Hands-on research and comprehensive training on quantum materials topics combined with targeted mentorship to build foundational quantum materials skills and equip students for successful STEM careers

Experiential learning opportunities to conduct research in heavy ion physics and cultivate professional skills such as technical writing, communication skills, teamwork to thrive in nuclear science

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE RENEW solicitation. Total funding is $36 million for projects lasting up to three years in duration. The list of projects and more information can be found on the RENEW website.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.