WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $40 million for fundamental mathematics research on problems of interest to the DOE that require the integration of multiple mathematical topic areas. The Mathematical Multifaceted Integrated Capability Centers (MMICCs) supported by this funding opportunity will enable five-year, multi-institutional collaborations for cross-cutting mathematics.

“MMICCs enable applied mathematics researchers, working in large, collaborative teams, to take a broader view of a problem,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “As a result of this holistic view, the researchers devise solutions by building fundamental, multidisciplinary mathematical capabilities considering existing and emerging computing capabilities.”

This is the third time the MMICCs program has been competed. The previous round of projects included a focus on the mathematics of rare events as applied to the power grid; the integration of physical governing equations and neural networks to increase the efficiency and accuracy of scientific machine learning; and methods for making optimization and inversion under uncertainty tractable for additive manufacturing and advanced materials. Proposed projects may address any application within the DOE mission space but must focus on the challenge of integrating multiple mathematical techniques to obtain solutions.

Collaborative applications are open to universities and colleges, non-profit organizations, for-profit organizations, DOE national laboratories, and other federal agencies. Applicants are encouraged to implement DOE diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. The total planned funding is up to $40 million, with $8 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and the outyear funding contingent upon congressional appropriations.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Advanced Scientific Computing Research program within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.