Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $56 million in funding for four projects in fundamental mathematics research on problems of interest to DOE that require the integration of multiple mathematical topic areas.

The Mathematical Multifaceted Integrated Capability Centers (MMICCs) supported by this funding opportunity will enable 5-year, multi-institutional collaborations for cross-cutting mathematics.

“MMICCs enable applied mathematics researchers, working in large, collaborative teams, to take a broader view of a problem,” said Barbara Helland, DOE Associate Director of Science for Advanced Scientific Computing Research. “As a result of this holistic view, the researchers devise solutions by building fundamental, multidisciplinary mathematical capabilities considering existing and emerging computing capabilities.”

Projects include fundamental research on digital twins led by the University of Texas; an integrated approach to modeling plasma dynamics led by Michigan State University; a consistent approach for sparse data structures for DOE applications led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; and physics-informed intelligence for causal reasoning led by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The projects were selected by competitive peer review under the DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Mathematical Multifaceted Integrated Capability Centers.

Total funding is $56 million for projects lasting up to 5 years in duration, with $10 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars and outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations. The list of projects and more information can be found here.