Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a plan to provide up to $6 million to support frontier plasma science experiments at several plasma research facilities across the nation.

“Basic and low temperature plasma science is a key area with many scientific and technological applications, including space weather, astrophysics, high-power lasers, advanced microelectronics, and the production of hydrogen as clean fuel,” said James Van Dam, DOE Associate Director of Science for Fusion Energy Sciences. “The research funded under this initiative will enable the U.S. research community to make continued advances and maintain American leadership in this critical field.”

The funding opportunity will support frontier research at plasma science facilities at the University of California Los Angeles, University of Wisconsin—Madison, Auburn University, DOE’s Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, and General Atomics in San Diego. Interested U.S. researchers must have already responded to the separate call for proposals from one or more of these facilities and been allocated experimental runtime to carry out the experiments.

Applications are open to domestic investigators only. Total planned funding is up to $6 million in Fiscal Year 2022 dollars for projects of one to two years in duration.

The DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement, sponsored by the Office of Fusion Energy Sciences within the Department’s Office of Science, can be found here.