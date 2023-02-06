Newswise — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the schedule and deadlines for upcoming events and submissions associated with the competition for the management and operating (M&O) contract for the Fermi National Acceleratory Laboratory (FNAL).

DOE will host an informational meeting and site tour on March 1, 2023, at FNAL to provide information regarding the site to interested parties. Find more information about the informational meeting here.

Additionally, potential offerors and interested parties may submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to [email protected]. Learn more about the Expression of Interest here.

The department expects to issue a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) in the Summer 2023 timeframe. The draft RFP will be consistent with departmental and federal competition policies and regulations. About three weeks after the draft RFP issuance, a pre-solicitation conference will be held. It is anticipated that a new contract will be awarded on or before September 30, 2024. More information will be posted on the competition website as it becomes available.

To ensure that the solicitation process is transparent and current, DOE has established a public website that will be the repository for information related to the FNAL competition. Potential offerors and other interested parties are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates, important announcements, and other documents related to this competition.

FNAL is a single-purpose laboratory that leads the nation in the construction and operation of world-leading accelerator and detector facilities and in developing the underlying technology for particle physics research. The primary mission of FNAL is delivering breakthrough science and technology in the area of high energy particle physics.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of FNAL. The Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.