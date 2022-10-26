Newswise — Washington, D.C. — The Department of Energy (DOE) announced two national laboratory scientists as DOE Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellows. This honor, authorized by the America COMPETES Act, is bestowed on national laboratory scientists with outstanding records of achievement. The award provides each Fellow with $1 million over three years to support activities that develop, sustain, and promote scientific and academic excellence in DOE Office of Science research.

The 2022 DOE Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellows are:

Dr. Marcela Carena of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory – Honored “for leadership and influential contributions to particle physics, including novel theoretical ideas and strategies for high energy physics experiments related to the Higgs boson, dark matter, and electroweak baryogenesis, and promoting Latin American participation in DOE-hosted experiments.”

Dr. Sheng Dai of Oak Ridge National Laboratory – Honored “for pioneering advances in development of functional materials for separation science, energy storage, catalysis, and other energy-related applications and for excellence in leading team science and mentoring the next generation of researchers.”

“The extraordinary work of Dr. Carena and Dr. Dai has pushed forward not only their fields of research but also solutions for some of our nation’s greatest challenges and scientific questions,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, DOE Office of Science Director. “They also embody leadership and mentorship in their work and positions, making science a more welcoming and inclusive place.”

The Office of Science will host a two-part lecture series featuring the 2022 Distinguished Scientist Fellows. The events are open to the public to attend virtually on Zoom. Registration is required. Proceedings will include an award ceremony, a technical talk covering the Fellow’s science and career, and a Q&A session. Fellows will discuss their research accomplishments, career trajectories, and experiences working at the DOE national laboratories. For additional information, including registration for each lecture, visit: https://science.osti.gov/fellows/Ceremony-Lecture-Series

Dr. Sheng Dai

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Noble Carbons: A New Frontier in Functional Carbon Materials

November 9, 2022 from 1:30-3:00 PM ET

Register to Attend Virtually

Additional Information

Dr. Marcela Carena

Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory

Early Universe Phase Transitions, Baryogenesis, and Signals at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)

January 25, 2023 from 1:30-3:00 PM ET

Attendance information to follow

Fellows were selected following a highly competitive nomination and peer review process. Fellows were selected because of their outstanding scientific leadership and engagement with the academic and university research community; sustained scientific excellence and significant scientific achievement; relevance to programmatic goals of DOE SC; service to the research community through agency, professional society, or advisory work; mentoring of early career scientists or engineers; and commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about the Distinguished Scientist Fellows Program, please visit the Distinguished Scientist Fellows website. DOE is committed to supporting a diverse cadre of investigators and to fostering safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive work, research, and funding environments; read the Office of Science’s Statement of Commitment here for more information on this commitment.