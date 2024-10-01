Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced up to $500 million in funding for basic research in support of DOE’s clean energy, economic, and national security goals.

The funding will advance the priorities of DOE’s Office of Science and its major programs, including Advanced Scientific Computing Research, Basic Energy Sciences, Biological and Environmental Research, Fusion Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, Nuclear Physics, Isotope R&D and Production, and Accelerator R&D and Production.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)3, informally known as the “Open Call,” is issued annually at the beginning of each Fiscal Year (FY). It provides a vehicle for the Office of Science to solicit applications from institutions for research support in areas not covered by more specific, topical NOFOs that are issued by the office in FY 2025.

Starting October 1, 2024, Funding Opportunity Announcements (formerly FOAs) will be called Notices of Funding Opportunity (NOFOs), pursuant to updates to 2 CFR 200.1.

The NOFO, titled “FY 2025 Continuation of Solicitation for the Office of Science Financial Assistance Program,” can be found on the Office of Science funding opportunities page.

DOE’s Office of Science is the nation’s largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences, funds research at hundreds of universities nationwide, and stewards 10 of DOE’s national laboratories.