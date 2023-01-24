Newswise — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiated the competition for the management and operating (M&O) contract for the Fermi National Acceleratory Laboratory (FNAL).

A Request for Information (RFI) has been issued to begin the process to compete the FNAL contract. The response due date is February 23, 2023. The RFI solicits information from interested parties and provides the DOE an opportunity to address perceived barriers to competition.

A public website has also been launched to keep the community informed during the competition process. The website will be the repository for information related to the FNAL competition. Potential offerors and other interested parties are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates, important announcements, and other documents related to this competition.

FNAL is a single-purpose laboratory that leads the nation in the construction and operation of world-leading accelerator and detector facilities and in developing the underlying technology for particle physics research. The primary mission of FNAL is delivering breakthrough science and technology in the area of high energy particle physics.

Sign up here to receive email updates about the FNAL Contract Competition.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of FNAL. The Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit science.energy.gov.