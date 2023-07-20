Newswise — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the release of a Draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the selection of a management and operating (M&O) contractor for the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (FNAL).

DOE is soliciting public feedback on the draft RFP. Interested parties are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to provide comments regarding the draft contract performance requirements. The draft RFP will be open for public comment until August 21, 2023. All comments and questions regarding the draft RFP must be submitted to the official FNAL competition email address at [email protected]

DOE will use feedback from the draft RFP to inform the final RFP, which is expected to be issued during the first quarter of FY2024. A pre-proposal conference and site tour will be held at FNAL approximately three weeks after the final RFP issuance. It is anticipated that a new contract will be awarded on or before September 30, 2024.

DOE will host a virtual pre-solicitation conference on August 2, 2023, to discuss the department’s priorities concerning this acquisition. Find registration and other information on the pre-solicitation conference web page.

FNAL is a single-purpose laboratory that leads the nation in the construction and operation of world-leading accelerator and detector facilities and in developing the underlying technology for particle physics research. The primary mission of FNAL is delivering breakthrough science and technology in the area of high energy particle physics.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of FNAL. The Office of Science is the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit the Office of Science website.

The draft RFP is available on the FNAL competition website.