Newswise — Washington, D.C.—The Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that it is accepting nominations from the DOE national laboratories for the Department’s Distinguished Scientist Fellows Program. This honor, authorized by the America COMPETES Act, is bestowed on national laboratory scientists with outstanding records of achievement and provides each Fellow with $1 million in direct funding over three years to support activities that develop, sustain, and promote scientific and academic excellence in DOE Office of Science research.

Each of the Department’s 17 national laboratories may submit up to two nominations. Nominees must be full-time national laboratory employees with at least ten years’ experience at the national laboratories and must show sustained scientific excellence in research that is supported by DOE and is relevant to Office of Science research programs.

Selection criteria for this award include:

Evidence of scientific leadership and engagement with academic and university research community;

Evidence of sustained scientific excellence and significant scientific achievement;

Honors and awards;

Quality of high impact peer-reviewed publications or equivalent;

Research relevance to programmatic goals of the Office of Science;

Service to the research community through agency, professional society, or advisory work;

Significant mentoring of early career scientists or engineers; and

Evidence of a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Nominations will be due by 5:00 pm Eastern, on Monday, March 14th, 2022. The DOE encourages nominations of individuals from underrepresented groups and is committed to supporting a diverse cadre of investigators and fostering safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive work, research, and funding environments; read the Office of Science’s Statement of Commitment here for more information on this commitment. Further information on eligibility, selection guidelines, and nomination requirements can be found at the Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellows website.