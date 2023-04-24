Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 999 undergraduate students and 79 faculty members in three STEM-focused workforce development programs at 16 DOE national laboratories and a national fusion facility during summer 2023. Collectively, these programs ensure DOE and our nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Our future depends on the next generation of scientists and DOE is dedicated to programs that help students find their way into STEM careers,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “I’m so proud to see so many students placed at our national labs, doing actual research. Giving students the ability to be in the lab makes a huge difference in how they relate to science and how it could impact their future.”

867 undergraduate students, including students from both 2- and 4-year higher education institutions and recent graduates, will participate in the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program. 108 community college students will participate in the Community College Internships (CCI) program. Interns in both programs, 22% of which are from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), will work directly with national lab scientists and engineers on research and technology projects that support DOE’s missions.

79 college and university faculty members will collaborate with national lab research staff this summer on projects of mutual interest through the Visiting Faculty Program (VFP). In addition, 25 students will join the faculty awardees as team members on the collaborative research projects. These faculty and students represent 63 institutions, 55% of which are MSIs, including 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

SULI, CCI and VFP participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the DOE Office of Science. More information about the programs, including lists of accepted participants, can be found on the website.