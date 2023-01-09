Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 148 undergraduate students and seven faculty members in three STEM-focused workforce development programs at 13 DOE national laboratories and the national fusion facility during Spring 2023. Collectively, these programs ensure DOE and our nation have a diverse, strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

“Starting these students on the path of science through internships gives them the opportunity to experience the discipline – and hopefully sparks a future career in science,” said Dr. Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “It’s essential that we build and maintain a vibrant workforce for the future, and these STEM internships enable that mission.”

133 4-year undergraduate students and 15 community college students will participate in STEM internships, working directly with national lab scientists and engineers on research and technology projects that support DOE’s missions. These awards are administered through the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI) programs through DOE’s Office of Science.

Seven college and university faculty members representing six institutions, including three Historically Black Colleges and Universities and one Hispanic Serving Institute, will collaborate with national lab research staff this spring on projects of mutual interest. These awards are administered through the Visiting Faculty Program (VFP) through DOE’s Office of Science. As part of the Office of Science’s Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce (RENEW) initiative, VFP will now be offered for three terms each year – Spring, Summer, and Fall - to offer extended opportunities for faculty to engage in research and build collaborations at the national laboratories. This opportunity will strengthen partnerships between DOE national laboratories and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), two-year colleges, and other colleges and universities nationwide.

The RENEW initiative leverages the Office of Science’s unique national laboratories, user facilities, and other research infrastructure to provide training opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty at academic institutions currently underrepresented in the U.S. science and technology ecosystem. RENEW will offer hands-on experiences and open new career avenues for talented young scientists, engineers, and technicians.

SULI, CCI, and VFP participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science.