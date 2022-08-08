Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced a plan to provide $19 million for small businesses pursuing climate and energy research and development (R&D) projects as well the development of advanced scientific instrumentation through a funding opportunity announcement. The projects range from atmospheric science and critical materials to advanced computing and accelerator technologies.

Small businesses are the backbones of our communities and neighborhoods, making up 99% of all firms in the U.S. and creating two out of every three new jobs in the private sector.

The Office of Science funding will be administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which were established to encourage participation of diverse communities in technological innovation, as well as to increase technology transfer between research institutions and small businesses.

The SBIR and STTR programs fund a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological breakthroughs, meet Federal R&D needs, and increase commercialization to transition R&D into economic impact.

Previous SBIR and STTR awardees have developed technologies that convert carbon dioxide into valuable chemicals, allow exploration of materials under extreme operating conditions, and enable distributed quantum computing.

This funding opportunity is open to small businesses that seek an initial SBIR or STTR grant to establish proof of concept of their proposed innovations. Awardees will be eligible to compete for future funding to develop working prototypes of their discoveries. This is the first of four SBIR/STTR funding opportunity announcements for FY 2023.

