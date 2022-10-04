Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced an up to $400 million funding opportunity for basic research in support of DOE’s clean energy, economic, and national security goals. The funding will advance the priorities of DOE’s Office of Science and its major programs, including Advanced Scientific Computing Research, Basic Energy Sciences, Biological and Environmental Research, Fusion Energy Sciences, High Energy Physics, Nuclear Physics, Isotope R&D and Production, and Accelerator R&D and Production. This funding opportunity will help achieve the Biden Administration’s plan to employ science and innovation to tackle our greatest challenges.

“DOE’s Office of Science is reaching new frontiers every day on the journey to tackle climate change and build industries of the future through solutions-driven research, world-class innovation, and the diligent work of America’s best and brightest scientists,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This comprehensive investment will continue to support DOE — our nation’s ‘solutions department’ — and solidify America’s global leadership in science and technology.”

The Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), informally known as the “Open Call,” is issued annually at the beginning of each Fiscal Year (FY). It provides a vehicle for the Office of Science to solicit applications for research support in areas not covered by more specific, topical FOAs that are issued by the office in FY 2023. The FOA, titled “FY 2023 Continuation of Solicitation for the Office of Science Financial Assistance Program,” can be found on the Office of Science funding opportunities page.

DOE’s Office of Science funds research at hundreds of universities nationwide and is the nation’s largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences, the steward of 10 of DOE’s national laboratories, and the lead federal entity supporting fundamental research for clean energy and security.

###