Newswise — Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the schedule for upcoming events and submissions associated with the competition for the management and operating contract for the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (TJNAF).

TJNAF is a DOE national laboratory and DOE-sponsored Federally Funded Research and Development Center that has a mission focused on delivering breakthrough science and technology in nuclear physics.

DOE will host an informational meeting and site tour on March 27, 2024 at TJNAF to provide information regarding the site to interested parties. Visit the science.osti.gov website for more information about the informational meeting. Additionally, interested parties may submit an Expression of Interest to [email protected] and can learn more about the Expressions of Interest by visiting the SAM.gov website.

DOE anticipates issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) in the June through August 2024 timeframe. The RFP will be consistent with departmental and federal competition policies and regulations. A pre-proposal conference will be held approximately three weeks after the RFP issuance. It is anticipated that a new contract will be awarded during the February through April 2025 timeframe.

A public website has been established to keep the community informed during the competition process. The website will be the repository for information related to the TJNAF competition. Potential offerors and other interested parties are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates, important announcements, and other documents related to this competition.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of TJNAF. Visit DOE's Office of Science website and sign up for future news alerts to learn more.