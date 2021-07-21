DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers

Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

The projects will focus on adapting scientific software to run on the coming generation of increasingly powerful supercomputers. The goal is to decrease the effort necessary to transition software to next-generation platforms, thereby helping to unlock the full potential of both the scientific software and the new computing platforms.

“As we move through and beyond the era of exascale computing, the coming generation of supercomputers will bring a huge boost in capabilities for scientific investigation and discovery,” said Dr. Steve Binkley, Acting Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “Taking advantage of these capabilities will require radically new computing architectures and programming environments. This research seeks to tackle these challenges in very systematic ways.”

The awards are managed through DOE’s Office of Science, Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program.

The award teams are led by universities and national laboratories. Projects were chosen by competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement open to industry, universities, national laboratories, and other research organizations. The final details for each project award are subject to final negotiations between DOE and the awardees.

Funding totals approximately $4.9 million in Fiscal Year 2021 dollars for projects of up to three years in duration, with outyear funding contingent on congressional appropriations.

Please visit the Office of Science’s website on Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) for information on all of DOE’s efforts to continue American leadership in advanced, intelligent, high-performance computing.