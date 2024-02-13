Newswise — Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiated the competition for the management and operating contract for the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (TJNAF).

TJNAF is a DOE national laboratory and DOE-sponsored Federally Funded Research and Development Center that has a mission focused on delivering breakthrough science and technology in nuclear physics.

TJNAF conducts research in nuclear physics sciences, produces superconducting radiofrequency accelerator modules, and operates unique facilities and equipment. TJNAF serves as a resource to researchers both nationally and internationally. The laboratory’s present core capabilities are nuclear physics, accelerator science and technology, in addition to large-scale user facilities and advanced instrumentation.

DOE has issued a Request for Information (RFI) as an initial step for this competition. The RFI solicits information from interested parties and allows DOE to address perceived barriers to competition. Responses are due March 6, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. CT.

A public website has also been launched to keep the community informed during the competition process. The website will be the repository for information related to the TJNAF competition. Potential offerors and other interested parties are encouraged to check the website regularly for updates, important announcements, and other relevant documents.

DOE’s Office of Science is responsible for the stewardship of TJNAF. Visit DOE’s Office of Science website and sign up for future news alerts to learn more.