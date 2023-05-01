Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science has selected 87 graduate students representing 33 states for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program’s 2022 Solicitation 2 cycle. Through world-class training and access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources at DOE national laboratories, SCGSR prepares graduate students to enter jobs of critical importance to the DOE mission and secures our national position at the forefront of discovery and innovation.

“The SCGSR program provides a way for graduate students to enrich their scientific research by engaging with researchers at DOE national labs, learning from worldclass scientists and using state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. In addition, they get valuable opportunities to network and observe firsthand what it’s like to have a scientific career,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of the DOE Office of Science. “I can’t wait to see what these young researchers do in the future. I know they will meet upcoming scientific challenges in new and innovative ways.”

Awardees were selected from a diverse pool of graduate applicants from institutions around the country. Selections were based on merit review by external scientific experts. Since 2014, the SCGSR program has provided over 1,000 U.S. graduate awardees from 159 universities with supplemental funds to conduct part of their thesis research at a host DOE national laboratory in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist. In this cohort, 30% of SCGSR awardees are women, 15% of the awardees attend Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and 14% are from institutions in jurisdictions that are part of the Establishing Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR).

SCGSR awardees work on research projects of significant importance to the Office of Science mission that address critical energy, environmental, and nuclear challenges at national and international scales. Projects in this cohort span seven Office of Science research programs and three priority convergence research topical areas – Accelerator Science, Data Science, and Microelectronics. Awards were made through the SCGSR program’s second of two annual solicitation cycles for FY 2022.

Applications for the ongoing 2023 Solicitation 1 cycle are due 5:00 p.m. EDT, May 3, 2023. The award cohort from the 2023 Solicitation 1 cycle is expected to be announced in October 2023.

A list of the 87 awardees, their institutions, host DOE National Laboratory/facility, and priority research areas of projects can be found at the SCGSR website.

For more information on SCGSR, please go to the SCGSR home page.