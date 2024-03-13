Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Applications are currently being accepted for the Fall 2024 term of two undergraduate internship programs offered by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science: the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program. The application deadline is May 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Through SULI and CCI, undergraduate students and recent graduates discover science and technology careers at the DOE national laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employment. Interns work directly with national laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. SULI is open to full-time students attending 4-year institutions and community colleges or recent graduates within two years of receiving their bachelor’s degree or associate degree, while CCI is exclusively for community college students. Both programs are stipend-based and offered three times annually in Fall, Spring, and Summer terms.

Three workshops are planned to provide strategies for submitting a compliant application and to learn about the internship experience from the voices of CCI and SULI alumni. Two workshops will introduce the program and application process for each program, followed by the final workshop which will review the application process for each program before highlighting the research opportunities and internship experience at the DOE national labs through an alumni panel discussion.

April 10, 2024, from 1:30 – 2:30 pm EDT for CCI - Register here

April 16, 2024, from 2:00 – 3:00 pm EDT for SULI - Register here

April 24, 2024, from 1:30 – 2:30 pm EDT for Application Review and SULI/CCI Alumni Panel-Register here

SULI and CCI are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at the WDTS website.