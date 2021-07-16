DOE’s Office of Science Is Now Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Undergraduate Internships

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2022 term of two undergraduate internship programs offered by the DOE Office of Science: the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program. The application deadline is October 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Through SULI and CCI, undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE National Laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employment. Interns work directly with National Laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. SULI is open to students attending 4-year institutions and community colleges, while CCI is exclusively for community college students. Both programs are stipend-based and are offered three times annually.

SULI and CCI are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.