DOE’s Office of Science Is Now Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Undergraduate Internships

16-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT, by Department of Energy, Office of Science
Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2022 term of two undergraduate internship programs offered by the DOE Office of Science: the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program. The application deadline is October 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Through SULI and CCI, undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE National Laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employment. Interns work directly with National Laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. SULI is open to students attending 4-year institutions and community colleges, while CCI is exclusively for community college students. Both programs are stipend-based and are offered three times annually. 

SULI and CCI are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
DOE Provides $28 Million To Advance Scientific Discovery Using Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $28 million in funding for five research projects to develop software that will fully unleash the potential of DOE supercomputers to make new leaps in fields such as quantum information science and chemical reactions for clean energy applications.

Released: 16-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
DOE’s Office of Science Is Now Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Undergraduate Internships
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2022 term of two undergraduate internship programs offered by the DOE Office of Science: the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program.

Newswise: Science Snapshots From Berkeley Lab
Released: 16-Jul-2021 4:05 AM EDT
Science Snapshots From Berkeley Lab
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Bite-sized science highlights from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory – July 2021

Newswise: What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Released: 15-Jul-2021 2:30 PM EDT
What if We Could Give Viruses a One-Two Punch?
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Researchers at Stanford and Berkeley Lab’s Molecular Foundry have developed virus-killing molecules called peptoids. The technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

Newswise:Video Embedded scientists-take-first-snapshots-of-ultrafast-switching-in-a-quantum-electronic-device
VIDEO
12-Jul-2021 4:00 PM EDT
Scientists Take First Snapshots of Ultrafast Switching in a Quantum Electronic Device
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Scientist demonstrated a new way of observing atoms as they move in a tiny quantum electronic switch as it operates. Along the way, they discovered a new material state that could pave the way for faster, more energy-efficient computing.

Newswise: Opening the Gate to the Next Generation of Information Processing
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:40 PM EDT
Opening the Gate to the Next Generation of Information Processing
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists have devised a means of achieving improved information processing with a new technology for effective gate operation. This technology has applications in classical electronics as well as quantum computing, communications and sensing.

Newswise: Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
Scientists repurpose cancer and seizure medications to aid in the fight against COVID-19
 Argonne National Laboratory

Two teams of researchers using the Advanced Photon Source identified existing drugs — one used to treat cancer, the other an anti-seizure medication — that may work as treatments for COVID-19.

Newswise: New Argonne study puts charge into drive for sustainable lithium production
Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
New Argonne study puts charge into drive for sustainable lithium production
 Argonne National Laboratory

A new study by a team of scientists from Argonne National Laboratory and Chilean-based SQM shows the best ways to produce lithium more efficiently.

Newswise: Zeke Unterberg: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 13-Jul-2021 1:40 PM EDT
Zeke Unterberg: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

Zeke Unterberg is a senior research scientist at Oak Ridge National Lab, studying ways to optimize the operations and materials for future nuclear fusion reactors.

Newswise: Scientists develop a new tool for measuring radio waves in fusion plasmas
Released: 13-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Scientists develop a new tool for measuring radio waves in fusion plasmas
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

PPPL scientists have developed a path-setting way to measure RF waves that could lead to enhanced future experiments aimed at bringing fusion energy to Earth.

