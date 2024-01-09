Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 173 undergraduate students and eight faculty members in three science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-focused workforce development programs at 13 DOE national laboratories and facilities this spring. Collectively, these programs ensure that both DOE and communities across the nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

“At the Department of Energy, we are committed to building and strengthening a vibrant STEM workforce for the nation that represents people from all walks of life,” said Asmeret Asefaw Berhe, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “We are excited to welcome this new class of students and faculty from institutions often underrepresented in the research community. They will have the opportunity to collaborate with our world-class researchers, scientists, and program managers as we work to solve the nation’s critical challenges through transformative science and innovation.”

144 four-year undergraduate students and 29 community college students will participate in STEM internships, working directly with DOE national laboratory scientists and engineers on research and technology projects that support DOE’s clean energy mission. These awards are administered through the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI) programs through DOE’s Office of Science.

Eight college and university faculty members representing eight institutions, including three minority-serving institutions, will collaborate with DOE national laboratory research staff this spring on projects of mutual interest. These awards are administered through the Visiting Faculty Program (VFP) through DOE’s Office of Science. As part of the Office of Science’s Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce (RENEW) initiative, the VFP recently expanded to include fall and spring terms to extend opportunities for faculty to engage in research and build collaborations at the national laboratories. This opportunity will strengthen partnerships between DOE national laboratories and minority-serving institutions, two-year colleges, and other colleges and universities nationwide.

The RENEW initiative leverages the Office of Science’s unique national laboratories, user facilities, and other research infrastructure to provide training opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and faculty at academic institutions currently underrepresented in the U.S. science and technology ecosystem. RENEW will offer hands-on experiences and open new career avenues for talented young scientists, engineers, and technicians.

SULI, CCI, and VFP participants are selected by DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists in the Office of Science. View the list of spring 2024 participants by visiting DOE's Office of Science WDTS laboratory participants website.