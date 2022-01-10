Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science will sponsor the participation of 153 undergraduate students from across the nation in two STEM-focused workforce development programs at 17 DOE national laboratories and facilities during Spring 2022. Collectively, these programs ensure DOE and our nation have a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

Through Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI), undergraduate students discover science and technology careers at the DOE national laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from intern to employee. Interns work directly with national laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. Both programs are offered three times annually; a total of 132 SULI interns and 21 CCI interns will participate in Spring 2022.

“The Department of Energy is fully committed to supporting the development of emerging U.S. science and technology leaders. SULI and CCI will provide talented students with opportunities to gain hands-on research experience at our national laboratories alongside expert mentors working with state-of-the-art tools,” said Under Secretary for Science and Energy Geraldine Richmond. “These experiences will help participants explore and launch their own lifelong careers in science, while also contributing to the critical work of the labs.”

SULI and CCI participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts.