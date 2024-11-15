Newswise — The Department of Energy’s Quantum Computing User Program, or QCUP, at the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, or OLCF, enables scientific discovery and technological innovation by providing a diverse community of scientific researchers access to quantum computing resources. This competitive merit-based access program partners with quantum computing vendors to provide cloud-based access to quantum computing resources and to facilitate user interactions, resource management and reporting. The program engages a broad community of users in the development and curation of these resources for testing and evaluation of quantum computing for scientific research.

QCUP is releasing a Request for Information to gather input from all relevant parties on the current and upcoming availability of quantum computing resources, conventions for measuring, tracking, and forecasting quantum computing performance, and methods for engaging with the diversity of stakeholders in the quantum computing community. Responses received to the RFI will inform QCUP on both immediate and near-term availability of hardware, software tools and user engagement opportunities in the field of quantum computing.

“The purpose of the RFI is to gather input on quantum computing resources and to understand the readiness of those resources for quantum computing research,” said Travis Humble, director of QCUP at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “We are asking for input from users, vendors, and developers to gain insights into how future capabilities will impact the user program.”

To submit a response to the RFI, follow the Request for Information form in the link provided.

The RFI form queries respondents on current hardware and software offerings, strategies for engaging and educating stakeholders in the quantum field, and tools for managing resources and monitoring usage. Responses will inform the program on both immediate and near-term availability and opportunities in the field of quantum computing.

Information provided by respondents will be treated as business sensitive. Nondisclosure agreements will be available upon request. See the website for points of contact.

The Quantum Computing User Program (QCUP) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory provides access to a variety of commercial quantum computing resources for purposes of discovery and innovation in scientific computing applications. QCUP is part of the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science user facility. Oak Ridge National Laboratory is managed by UT-Battelle for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

