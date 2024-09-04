Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - A total of 165 students will spend next summer learning, networking, and conducting scientific research at seven of the nation’s national laboratories via funding from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Reaching a New Energy Sciences Workforce (RENEW) initiative.

All of the students are in high school, are recent high school graduates, or early undergraduate students interested in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). They will be participating in the RENEW Pathways Summer School (PSS) program. The PSS program, sponsored by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) at the Office of Science, works to diversify the STEM talent pool via hands-on learning opportunities and inclusive mentorship at DOE national laboratories and user facilities.

“A diverse workforce now and into the future is absolutely essential if we are going to solve the huge scientific challenges we are facing,” said Harriet Kung, Acting Director of the DOE Office of Science. “These pathway summer schools are a wonderful and innovative way to bring talented young individuals into our nation’s scientific powerhouses, our national laboratories. The goal is that they will see the many different opportunities available and avenues to pursue a career in science.”

The awards will go to the following labs:

The new PSS groups will join a consortium of intentional, concerted, and continued efforts across the DOE national laboratories to explore, initiate, and sustain inclusive pathways for young students to enter the science and technology workforce in support of the DOE mission.

The Pathways Summer Schools leverage existing partnerships between the DOE national laboratories and local, regional, national organizations supporting underrepresented groups in STEM to recruit participants. A total of 12 national labs will be conducting 16 Pathways Summer Schools in the upcoming year (this cohort includes seven national labs running five summer schools). Students will participate in a range of activities to increase their knowledge and understanding of STEM and promote their STEM identity.

Examples include hands-on learning guided by a mentor or mentoring team, networking with mentors and other summer school participants, and professional development activities. The summer schools will take place during Summer of 2025.

Find out more about the many opportunities available to students, faculty, and researchers at the Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists website.

Watch a video of past Summer School students talking about their experiences: www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0PczMXI0ss

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.