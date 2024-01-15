Newswise — Live cell dynamics, spatial relationships, and cell responses through time are a challenge to derive from bulk analyses.

The Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL) is a Department of Energy user facility, which offers imaging platforms for live cell microscopy. These platforms include NanoLive and Lattice Light Sheet. Both are available to researchers who submit a proposal to an open call and are awarded access to instrumentation and resources at no cost.

EMSL will hold a free webinar at noon Pacific Standard Time on Jan. 24 to showcase these available imaging platforms. A question and answer period will be offered at the end of the webinar.

