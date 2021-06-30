DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
Argonne National Laboratory

Editors of MIT Technology Review name Argonne’s Jie Xu as a 2021 Innovator Under 35

30-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT, by Argonne National Laboratory
Newswise — Today, Jie Xu has been named to MIT Technology Review’s prestigious annual list of 35 Innovators Under 35 in the Global category. Every year since 1999, the world-renowned media company has recognized a list of exceptionally talented technologists whose work has great potential to transform the world.

Tim Maher, managing editor of MIT Technology Review, said: “We get more than 500 nominations for the list every year, and getting that list down to 35 — a task not only for the editors at MIT Technology Review but also for our 30+ judges — is one of the hardest things we do each year.”

Jie Xu is an assistant scientist in the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science User Facility at Argonne National Laboratory. She is also a Consortium for Advanced Science and Engineering scientist in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago and a Northwestern-Argonne Institute of Science and Engineering fellow at Northwestern University.

“Her pioneering research on stretchable, polymer-based electronics has the potential to transform the future of wearable electronics.” — Ilke Arslan, director of the Center for Nanoscale Materials and the Nanoscience and Technology division at Argonne

“I feel extremely honored and humbled to receive this recognition, which brings me more confidence in the value of my research,” said Xu.

Xu has made several pivotal discoveries related to “stretchable semiconductors” that can be mass produced. Applications for this material include new wearable electronic technology, robots with skin-like coverings, and on-skin medical sensors.

The challenge in her research was to couple mechanical softness and electronic functionality in semiconductors and mass produce them. The resulting electronics must remain working when the material is stretched. To that end, Xu and colleagues invented a two-polymer coating deposited on a thin rubbery surface for printable electronic circuits.

As a proof of the technology, her research team fabricated a polymer surface with touch sensors that adhered to a human hand and could detect the position of an artificial ladybug. One day this technology might even be used as artificial skin coverings for prosthetics sensitive to touch as well as temperature, pressure and texture.

Xu also refined the stretchable semiconductors so they can be mass produced by a common industrial process employed to print on textiles and plastics. This constitutes the first time researchers have demonstrated a mass fabrication method to fabricate stretchable electronics at the meter scale. The results so far promise the early transition of this technology from research labs to industry production.

Xu’s most recent research involves combining artificial intelligence and high-throughput robotics systems so as to realize autonomous discovery for the purpose of optimizing existing materials rapidly as well as developing new ones. As one of the starting targets, she is using this unprecedented discovery platform to develop “green” stretchable electronics that can be recycled or will degrade after use.

“I think that this idea ought to be integrated from the very beginning in developing any commercial material,” Xu said.

“The aim of the MIT Technology Review innovators list is to identify and encourage the most promising young innovators around the world who are poised to be leaders in their fields,” said Ilke Arslan, director of CNM and the Nanoscience and Technology division at Argonne. “Jie has shown that potential through her pioneering research on stretchable, polymer-based electronics. We applaud her and celebrate this honor with her.”

The award will be presented to Xu and the other 2021 Innovators Under 35 at the annual EmTech MIT event, being hosted online September 28-30, 2021. Learn more about this year’s honorees on the MIT Technology Review website here.

About Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials The Center for Nanoscale Materials is one of the five DOE Nanoscale Science Research Centers, premier national user facilities for interdisciplinary research at the nanoscale supported by the DOE Office of Science. Together the NSRCs comprise a suite of complementary facilities that provide researchers with state-of-the-art capabilities to fabricate, process, characterize and model nanoscale materials, and constitute the largest infrastructure investment of the National Nanotechnology Initiative. The NSRCs are located at DOE’s Argonne, Brookhaven, Lawrence Berkeley, Oak Ridge, Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories. For more information about the DOE NSRCs, please visit https://​sci​ence​.osti​.gov/​U​s​e​r​-​F​a​c​i​l​i​t​i​e​s​/​U​s​e​r​-​F​a​c​i​l​i​t​i​e​s​-​a​t​-​a​-​G​lance.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.

People of Argonne's history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today

A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments

Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries

Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service

Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus

Longer-Lived Lithium-Metal Battery Marks Step Forward for Electric Vehicles

This Crystal Impurity Is Sheer Perfection

Uncovering Hidden Local States in a Quantum Material

GEM Fellowship opens a new path to potential research careers

Argonne researchers use AI to optimize a popular material coating technique in real time
Newswise:Video Embedded virtual-summer-sundays-return
VIDEO
Released: 2-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Virtual Summer Sundays Return
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Every year, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory opens its gates to thousands of community members for open house events called Summer Sundays. Visitors get to meet the Lab’s scientists and tour a different world-class science facility each week, including the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC), the National Synchrotron Light Source II (NSLS-II), and the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN)—all DOE Office of Science User Facilities.

Newswise: People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
Released: 1-Jul-2021 5:35 PM EDT
People of Argonne’s history: A look at leaders who made Argonne what it is today
 Argonne National Laboratory

Since its founding, Argonne has employed and partnered with innovators whose contributions have dramatically pushed the frontiers of our understanding and improved the world.

Released: 1-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards 22 Million Node-Hours of Computing Time to Support Cutting-Edge Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science today announced that 22 million node-hours for 41 scientific projects under the Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) Leadership Computing Challenge (ALCC) program.

Released: 1-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces First Round of FY 2021 Public-Private Partnership Awards to Advance Fusion Energy
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $2.1 million across 9 collaborative projects between DOE national laboratories and private industry aimed at overcoming challenges in fusion energy development.

Newswise: A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
Released: 1-Jul-2021 11:55 AM EDT
A Promising Pathway to New Cancer Treatments
 Argonne National Laboratory

Using Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source, researchers have determined the structure of an enzyme that plays a key role in the spread of cancer cells.

Newswise: Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
Released: 1-Jul-2021 9:35 AM EDT
Exploring the Electrochemistry of Water-Based Batteries
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have identified the primary reaction mechanism that occurs in a rechargeable, water-based battery made from zinc and manganese oxide. The findings, published in Energy and Environmental Science, provide new insight for developing grid-scale energy storage.

Newswise: Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
Released: 30-Jun-2021 5:30 PM EDT
Hydrogen Energy Storage at Your Service
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL’s new Hydrogen Energy Storage Evaluation Tool allows users to examine multiple energy delivery pathways and grid applications to maximize benefits.

Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $45.5 Million for Projects to Advance Biotechnology Research
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $45.5 million for research projects geared towards understanding and harnessing nature’s biological processes to produce clean biofuels and bioproducts.

Newswise: Editors of MIT Technology Review name Argonne’s Jie Xu as a 2021 Innovator Under 35
Released: 30-Jun-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Editors of MIT Technology Review name Argonne’s Jie Xu as a 2021 Innovator Under 35
 Argonne National Laboratory

The editors of MIT Technology Review have chosen Argonne’s Jie Xu as an Innovator Under 35 for 2021. She is one of only 35 innovators under the age of 35 named to this list. She is being recognized for her research on printable skin-like electronics.

Newswise: Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus
Released: 29-Jun-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Microbes Use Ancient Metabolism to Cycle Phosphorus
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Phosphorus is a building block of all living cells. Most phosphorous occurs in the form of phosphate, but ancient oceans and soils also contained another form, phosphite. Microbes gain energy by converting phosphite to phosphate via phosphorous reduction-oxidation (redox) cycling. A new study suggests that the ability to use phosphite in energy metabolism is surprisingly widespread in nature.

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

2.70841