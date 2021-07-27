DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards

Six early-career scientists will advance the science of the electron-ion collider
27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT, by Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
favorite_border

Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

The EIC is a one-of-a-kind nuclear physics research facility funded by the federal government, primarily through the DOE Office of Science. It will be built in partnership with Jefferson Lab over the next decade at DOE's Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York. The project was recently granted Critical Decision 1 (CD-1) approval. CD-1 provides the authorization to begin the project execution phase, starting with preliminary design.

The EIC Center at Jefferson Lab has awarded six new one-year fellowships to help support early-career scientists who are working to enhance the research goals of this unique collider. Now in its fourth year, the program supports efforts to advance the EIC theory, accelerator design, detector design, experimental design or computing environment.

This year’s awardees are pursuing a wide range of R&D toward benefitting the EIC.

2021 postdoctoral research fellows:

  • Salina Ali, University of Virginia. Ali will assist with construction of a prototype micro-RWELL, a new micro-pattern gaseous detector technology that could be ideal for the EIC, and will conduct parasitic tests of the detector’s performance at Jefferson Lab.
  • Alexander 'Sasha' Bylinkin, University of Kansas. Bylinkin will work on the optimization of the proton and photon detectors in the EIC far forward regions and work to further develop the physics case for these systems.
  • Francesco Celiberto, European Centre for Theoretical Studies in Nuclear Physics and Related Areas (ECT*) in Trento. Celiberto will perform twist-two calculations for extracting transverse momentum distributions and then study phenomenological applications of the research to spin-dependent observables.

2021 graduate student fellows:

  • Christine Ploen, Old Dominion University. Ploen will work to reduce backgrounds in the EIC detector beamline by first characterizing the expected background caused by synchrotron photons and then by evaluating mitigation schemes.
  • Jackson Pybus, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pybus will study tagged semi-inclusive deep inelastic scattering from polarized helium-3 nuclei and determine the requirements of the far-forward detectors for these measurements. 
  • Richard Trotta, Catholic University of America. Trotta will work on the optimization of the second far forward EIC beamline for the extraction of pion and kaon structure functions.

Funding for the fellowship program is provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia. Fellows typically spend at least half of their fellowship at Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Virginia.

The fellowship supports one-half of a postdoctoral or graduate student’s time on EIC-related research. It provides a $36,000 stipend to each postdoctoral fellow’s home institution and a $13,000 stipend for each graduate student fellow. Limited travel support is also available during the fellowship period.

Further Reading:

EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Fellowship Awards (2018)

EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Fellowship Awards (2019)

EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Six New Research Awards (2020)

Electron-Ion Collider Achieves Critical Decision 1 Approval

-end-

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, a joint venture of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, Inc. and PAE, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Nuclear Physics Physics DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Nuclear Physics grad student Postdoc Fellowship Award
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

How Argonne research is illuminating how energy costs vary nationwide

Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers

Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner

Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks

Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds

Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference

Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions

New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes

Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials

A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
Newswise: 072621-ber-microbe-networks.jpg?itok=zPKfLCyN
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists generally expect species networks to be more stable under climate change if they have many species connected by many lines of interaction. This study investigated this pattern in microbial interactions in soils. It found that microbes might interact in more complex ways when soil is warmer, indicating the possibility that warming could lead to more robust networks.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded bottling-clean-energy-in-chemical-bonds
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Of the various methods to store renewable energy, one stands out for holding onto energy for months at a time: storing energy in the chemical bonds of molecules such as hydrogen.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded climate-experts-share-insights-in-new-report-from-argonne-s-america-resilient-conference
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT
Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference
 Argonne National Laboratory

America Resilient proposed key ways to mitigate the degree of likely human suffering, loss of biodiversity, and disruptions to critical societal systems by building resilience and mitigating the effects of climate change in the United States.

Comment
Newswise: Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
 Argonne National Laboratory

A team of Argonne scientists has leveraged artificial intelligence to train computers to keep up with the massive amounts of X-ray data taken at the Advanced Photon Source.

Comment
Released: 23-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society.

Comment
View More
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
Newswise: 072621-ber-microbe-networks.jpg?itok=zPKfLCyN
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists generally expect species networks to be more stable under climate change if they have many species connected by many lines of interaction. This study investigated this pattern in microbial interactions in soils. It found that microbes might interact in more complex ways when soil is warmer, indicating the possibility that warming could lead to more robust networks.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded bottling-clean-energy-in-chemical-bonds
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Of the various methods to store renewable energy, one stands out for holding onto energy for months at a time: storing energy in the chemical bonds of molecules such as hydrogen.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded climate-experts-share-insights-in-new-report-from-argonne-s-america-resilient-conference
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT
Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference
 Argonne National Laboratory

America Resilient proposed key ways to mitigate the degree of likely human suffering, loss of biodiversity, and disruptions to critical societal systems by building resilience and mitigating the effects of climate change in the United States.

Comment
Newswise: Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
 Argonne National Laboratory

A team of Argonne scientists has leveraged artificial intelligence to train computers to keep up with the massive amounts of X-ray data taken at the Advanced Photon Source.

Comment
Released: 23-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society.

Comment
View More
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
Newswise: 072621-ber-microbe-networks.jpg?itok=zPKfLCyN
Released: 27-Jul-2021 7:05 AM EDT
Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists generally expect species networks to be more stable under climate change if they have many species connected by many lines of interaction. This study investigated this pattern in microbial interactions in soils. It found that microbes might interact in more complex ways when soil is warmer, indicating the possibility that warming could lead to more robust networks.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded bottling-clean-energy-in-chemical-bonds
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 4:15 PM EDT
Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Of the various methods to store renewable energy, one stands out for holding onto energy for months at a time: storing energy in the chemical bonds of molecules such as hydrogen.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded climate-experts-share-insights-in-new-report-from-argonne-s-america-resilient-conference
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 1:25 PM EDT
Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference
 Argonne National Laboratory

America Resilient proposed key ways to mitigate the degree of likely human suffering, loss of biodiversity, and disruptions to critical societal systems by building resilience and mitigating the effects of climate change in the United States.

Comment
Newswise: Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:45 PM EDT
Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
 Argonne National Laboratory

A team of Argonne scientists has leveraged artificial intelligence to train computers to keep up with the massive amounts of X-ray data taken at the Advanced Photon Source.

Comment
Released: 23-Jul-2021 3:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology
 Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
5.09571