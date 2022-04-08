EVENT: The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, in collaboration with the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), is celebrating Earth Day at the Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center with a day full of educational talks and activities. People of all ages are invited to come explore the science behind Earth’s climate and our energy resources, both in-person and virtually. This event is free to attend.

WHEN: Friday, April 22, 2022

Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center Exhibitions: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

The Jones Beach Energy & Nature center offers outdoor exhibits that engage the coastal landscape, including an outdoor classroom, sensory playground, pollinator garden and “Fauna Footprints” path. Indoor exhibits cover Long Island’s energy networks, “the power of nature,” and the “nature of energy,” including scientific discoveries at Brookhaven Lab inspired by nature.

Welcoming remarks by LIPA and Brookhaven Lab: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. ET

Leaders at LIPA and Brookhaven Lab welcome attendees to the day’s lecture series, sharing each institution’s climate and energy-related missions. These remarks will be held in-person and streamed live on Zoom.

Energy, Climate, CO 2 & You: 11 a.m. ET

Stephen E. Schwartz, atmospheric scientist at Brookhaven Lab, presents an interactive talk designed for elementary and middle school children and their families. Schwartz will encourage active audience participation to demonstrate the scientific connections between human activity, CO 2 , energy, and climate. This talk will be held in-person and streamed live on Zoom.

Brookhaven Lab Mobile Observatory Viewing: 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Brookhaven Lab’s mobile observatory studies urban microclimates across the Nation. Brookhaven scientist Katia Lamer is bringing the observatory to the Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center and will be available to answer your questions about this state-of-the-art research tool.

Wildfires and Their Contribution to Climate Change: 1 p.m. ET

Brookhaven scientist Art Sedlacek will give a presentation about his experience studying wildfires and their contribution to climate change. This talk will be held in-person and streamed live on Zoom.

WHERE: This is a hybrid event that will be held in-person at the Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center with portions streamed live on Zoom.

The Jones Beach Energy & Nature Center is located at West End 2, Jones Beach State Park, 150 Bay Parkway, Wantagh, NY 11793. Registration is NOT required to attend in-person.

Virtual segments of this event will be streamed live on Zoom. Registration is required.

