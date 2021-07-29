DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Fungus That Tastes Just Right

PNNL researchers study plant material in soils that offers clues for making sustainable bioproducts
29-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT, by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
favorite_border

By Allan Brettman

Newswise — Discerning leaf-cutter ants know what food they like to eat. They turn up their scent-detecting antennae at some plant material in soils in favor of others that fungus has degraded just the way they like it. That’s partly because the ants helped cultivate the fungi and, in true farmer-like fashion, they know where the fungus holds its nutrients.

In an ongoing study, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) researchers are forming a clearer picture of how plant matter is transformed in the microbial gardens the ants create.

“We’re starting to really unravel the complexity of the fungal garden ecosystem,” said Kristin Burnum-Johnson, a PNNL bioanalytical chemist in the Earth and Biological Sciences Directorate. “We’re looking at this ecosystem on a microscale, studying how it can degrade this plant material so efficiently. You have a very complex system with multiple layers. The only way we can truly understand how it works is homing in and understanding how things are happening at each level—where the activity is.”

In the latest of three studies of these softball-sized garden ecosystems, Burnum-Johnson’s research team focused on lipids that are present in the leaf-cutter ants’ cultivated fungus—called Leucoagaricus gongylophorus. The work stems from Burnum-Johnson’s selection to receive a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) 2019 Early Career Research Program award in which she embarked on exploring how leaf-cutter ants take advantage of such microbial communities by maintaining fungal gardens that release useful metabolites from plant biomass.

This detailed understanding of how fungus degrades biomass could one day help scientists develop microbial systems for sustainable bioproduct production, such as biofuels or renewable chemicals.

Lipids link to leaf degradation

Researchers at PNNL have studied the molecular details of this symbiotic system in collaboration with Cameron Currie, a professor of microbiology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, for more than a decade. They have measured fungal proteins present during leaf degradation and tracked how resident microbes transform degraded plant matter into nutrients useful for the fungus and ants.

Their latest studies focus on a specific type of cellular component: energy-rich lipids. These molecules make up cell membranes, serve as a source of food, and can serve as chemical communication between unrelated species.

Burnum-Johnson’s team at PNNL, located in Richland, Washington, examined lipids produced during leaf degradation from six fungal gardens located in their University of Wisconsin laboratory.  

Using advanced mass spectrometry technologies at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a DOE Office of Science user facility located at PNNL, Burnum-Johnson and her collaborators compared lipid content in the top, middle, and bottom of the fungal gardens. Each level corresponded to initial, intermediate, and advanced stages of leaf degradation.

They found the fungus took the ant-delivered leaves at the top and transformed the lipids to an ideal state—for the ants—in the middle of the garden.

The lipidomics story with a Goldilocks connection

Nutrient-rich swellings in the middle of the garden were enriched with lipids containing linoleic acid, a type of fatty acid that was shown to attract ants in a separate behavioral experiment. By restricting the enrichment of these lipids to the swellings, the fungus can focus the ants’ consumption to these specialized structures, thereby preventing damage to its growing filaments.

They found an eating pattern befitting the Goldilocks and the Three Bears fairy tale. The ants don’t go for the upper level because it hasn’t developed enough. They don’t eat the lower level because it’s degraded too much. But the middle level? Yum. The ants feast on the middle level because, yes, it’s just right.

This work demonstrates the role of lipids in both the transfer of energy (food source) and as an inter-kingdom communication tool in leaf-cutter ant fungal gardens.

To show the communication between the fungus and the ants, the team gave ants paper discs covered in the most common lipid found at the top of the garden, alpha-linolenic acid. The ants did not like it. They then gave ants paper discs covered in the most common lipid in the middle of the garden, linoleic acid, where the young and workers feed. The ants were attracted to it. This experiment showed that the fungus directs ants where to eat. By collecting the ant-attractant lipid in the nutrient-rich swellings in the middle of the garden, the ants then feed there rather than the filaments that the fungus uses to grow.

This latest research was published in the peer-reviewed journal mSystems. It was supported by an Early Career Research Program award to Burnum-Johnson and by the DOE Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center funded by the DOE Office of Science, Biological and Environmental Research program. The research was also supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and the National Institutes of Health.

Other PNNL researchers involved with the work include Jennifer Kyle, Bobbie-Jo Webb-Robertson, Carrie Nicora, Francesca Smith, Richard Smith, and Mary Lipton.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Fungus That Tastes Just Right

Credit: Image by Kevin Wells Photography | Shutterstock.com

Caption: PNNL researchers have studied fungal gardens created by leaf-cutter ants. Understanding how leaves degrade could one day help scientists develop microbial systems for sustainable bioproduct production, such as biofuels or renewable chemicals.

Newswise: Fungus That Tastes Just Right

Credit: Illustration by Nathan Johnson | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Caption: Leaf-cutter ants carry leaves to fungal gardens. The gardens degrade leaves and produce nutrients that feed young ants and garden workers. PNNL researchers are exploring how the fungal gardens produce useful compounds from plant biomass. Plant material is hard to break down into its structural components, but the fungal garden efficiently breaks down these plant polymers and makes nutrients from the released monomers. Glucose molecules (red hexagons at the bottom) liberated from cellulose are biofuel precursor molecules.

CITATIONS

mSystems

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Environmental Science Plants All Journal News Energy DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Biology Earth Sciences coastal sciences Fungus Bioproducts
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Fungus That Tastes Just Right

AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance

Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery

How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide

Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers

Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner

Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks

Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds

Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference

Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Fungus That Tastes Just Right
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Fungus That Tastes Just Right
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL researchers are forming a clearer picture of how plant matter is transformed in the microbial gardens created by leaf-cutter ants

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment
Newswise: AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have demonstrated that they can use machine learning to optimize the performance of particle accelerators by teaching the algorithms the basic physics principles behind accelerator operations – no prior data needed.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Collisions of Light Produce Matter/Antimatter from Pure Energy
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider have produced definitive evidence for two physics phenomena predicted more than 80 years ago: that matter/antimatter can be generated directly from collisions of photons and that a magnetic field can bend polarized light along different paths in a vacuum.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
View More
Newswise: Fungus That Tastes Just Right
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Fungus That Tastes Just Right
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL researchers are forming a clearer picture of how plant matter is transformed in the microbial gardens created by leaf-cutter ants

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment
Newswise: AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have demonstrated that they can use machine learning to optimize the performance of particle accelerators by teaching the algorithms the basic physics principles behind accelerator operations – no prior data needed.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Collisions of Light Produce Matter/Antimatter from Pure Energy
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider have produced definitive evidence for two physics phenomena predicted more than 80 years ago: that matter/antimatter can be generated directly from collisions of photons and that a magnetic field can bend polarized light along different paths in a vacuum.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
View More
Newswise: Fungus That Tastes Just Right
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Fungus That Tastes Just Right
 Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

PNNL researchers are forming a clearer picture of how plant matter is transformed in the microbial gardens created by leaf-cutter ants

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment
Newswise: AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
AI Learns Physics to Optimize Particle Accelerator Performance
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have demonstrated that they can use machine learning to optimize the performance of particle accelerators by teaching the algorithms the basic physics principles behind accelerator operations – no prior data needed.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 6:05 AM EDT
Collisions of Light Produce Matter/Antimatter from Pure Energy
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists studying particle collisions at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider have produced definitive evidence for two physics phenomena predicted more than 80 years ago: that matter/antimatter can be generated directly from collisions of photons and that a magnetic field can bend polarized light along different paths in a vacuum.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
3.1694