DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL

22-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT, by Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — After 47 years as a path-setting theoretical physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), Roscoe White retired on June 1, 2021, only one might never know it. A former head of the PPPL Theory Department and now a senior researcher in retirement, “I can continue to submit papers and publish and use my computer account to do research,” White said. “That’s all I need.”

That’s all White has ever needed as a dedicated plasma physicist. “Doing theoretical fusion research involves a lot of very interesting and beautiful mathematics,” he said. “There are a lot of unknown problems and fun things to look for. At the same time, you’re contributing to something that can be of enormous importance to society, so it’s a win-win situation.”

“A giant of the field”

White’s achievements are widely recognized. “From laser plasma interaction to alpha particles in tokamaks, Roscoe has illuminated our physics with mathematical rigor and sophistication,” said Steve Cowley, director of PPPL. “A giant of the field, he is equally at home with the classical mathematics of the early 20th century and the latest techniques of the 21st. I am glad he has so much fun doing research — we certainly have fun reading it, thank you Roscoe.”

White’s rigor illuminates far-reaching areas. "By a combination of insightful analysis and effective numerical computation, Roscoe has made seminal contributions over his entire career to a wide range of problems in theoretical plasma physics including those in MHD, energetic particle physics and nonlinear dynamics," said Amitava Bhattacharjee, who stepped down in May after nine years leading the Theory Department to return to full-time research and instruction. MHD, or magnetohydrodynamics, is concerned with the equilibrium and stability of fusion plasmas.

“Roscoe has also found the time to write two nice textbooks on fusion theory and asymptotic methods in mathematics, and to mentor several generations of early career scientists for whom he has served as an authoritative guide,” Bhattacharjee said. “His energy and productivity remains undiminished, and I am personally looking forward to engaging him deeply in many problems of shared interest."

Plasma, the hot, charged state of matter composed of free electrons and ions that makes up 99 percent of the visible universe, fuels fusion reactions that generate the energy that drives the sun and stars. Plasma theorists aim to study and predict the unruly behavior of plasma in magnetic facilities such as the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U), the flagship fusion experiment at PPPL. The findings guide experimentalists who use such facilities to develop fusion on Earth for a virtually inexhaustible supply of power to generate safe and clean electricity.

Inspirational enthusiasm

Among the early career physicists White has mentored is Vinícius Duarte, a PPPL theorist “who has written several papers with White in recent years. “Roscoe has made seminal contributions in many different areas,” Duarte said. “He is very efficient and gets things done fast. His enthusiasm is inspirational for the newer generations of plasma scientists.”

Nikolai Gorelenkov, a principal research physicist at PPPL, fully agrees. Gorelenkov has worked with White on issues in the Tokamak Fusion Test Reactor (TFTR), the PPPL facility that produced world-record temperatures and fusion energy in the 1990s, and later in the NSTX era. “What surprised me in my work with Roscoe is that he is always open to suggestions and listens to constructive critique,” Gorelenkov said. “I am glad I worked with Roscoe and I consider him one of the teachers that I have had throughout my career.” 

White earned his Bachelor of Science degree with high honors from the University of Minnesota in 1959 and received his Ph.D in physics from Princeton University in 1963. His thesis adviser was Prof. Marvin Goldberger, whose own advisor was Enrico Fermi who developed the world’s first nuclear reactor at the University of Chicago. White started out as a particle physicist and spent time at laboratories in Russia and Italy and lectured at an elementary particle summer school in India before joining the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) as an assistant professor in 1966.

“At UCLA I dabbled in plasma physics with Burt Fried’s group,” he said, referring to a leading plasma physicist at that university. His dabbling caught the eye of Marshall Rosenbluth, a pioneering plasma physicist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, who brought him to the institute as a visiting member in 1972. “Marshall recalibrated me from a particle physicist to plasma physics,” White said. “I had an introduction at UCLA but Marshall really did it.”

Ground-breaking research

White joined PPPL in 1974 and has held positions ranging from head of the Theory Department from 1986 to 1993 to lecturer with the rank of professor at Princeton University since 1984. He co-developed the computer code ORBIT, used by plasma scientists around the world, and conducted ground-breaking research on areas such as the fast ion particles that fusion reactions produce.

“I started working at PPPL as a diagnostician looking at data from fast ion diagnostics,” recalled physicist Mario Podesta, an experimentalist who joined the Laboratory in 2009. “Roscoe's work quickly put me in the right direction for interpreting the experimental data,” he said. “When Roscoe recently replied to my request for comments on a draft paper by noting how quickly it was put together, my answer was, ‘Things are easy when you're standing on the shoulders of giants!’ Indeed, all of us involved with energetic particle physics are now standing on the  shoulders of this giant.”

White has authored or co-authored more than 320 papers and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society (APS). He has served on the executive committee of the APS Division of Plasma Physics, and has been a member of the editorial board of Physics of Fluids, a chair of the executive committee of a biennial Sherwood International Fusion Theory Conference, and a secretary-treasurer of the executive committee of another Sherwood gathering.

Black belt in Karate

White has several outside interests when not exploring theoretical plasma physics. He holds a third-degree blackbelt in Shotokan Karate, a Japanese martial art that he learned in Trenton from a former Japanese champion. He enjoys windsurfing, speaks Italian, Russian, and German, and reads literature in all three languages as well as in French. 

White and his Italian-born wife, Laura, a professor of Italian at Rutgers University, have been married 55 years. Their daughter, Veronica, is Curator of Teaching and Learning at the Princeton University Art Museum and they have two grandsons, Eduardo, 7, and Enrico, 11, who is named for Laura White’s father. “That’s fine with me because of Enrico Fermi,” White said.

Peering into the future, he says, “there are plenty of surprises in fusion to come.” He quotes a remark by Wilhelm Röntgen, the German physicist and engineer who discovered X-rays. “‘The joy of solving a problem and seeing the results is far greater than anything society can bestow,’” Röntgen said.

“You have to pursue something that you really find enjoyable and beautiful,” White adds. By addressing key problems in plasma physics, he said, “I’ve spent my whole life doing what is interesting and lots of fun.” 

PPPL, on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus in Plainsboro, N.J., is devoted to creating new knowledge about the physics of plasmas — ultra-hot, charged gases — and to developing practical solutions for the creation of fusion energy. The Laboratory is managed by the University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, which is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Energy Fusion Physics DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Fusion plasma science tokamaks
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Buzz about thermoelectrics heats up with promising new magnesium-based materials

A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America

New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211

Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation

Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease

How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition

Scientists Further Their Investigation into the Origin of Elements in the Universe

Main Attraction: Scientists Create World’s Thinnest Magnet

Students at Institutions Across the U.S. Learn About Plasma and Fusion Research in New Program Managed by PPPL

Deconstructing the Infectious Machinery of SARS-CoV-2
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise: Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
Released: 22-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
 Argonne National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $4.15 million to Argonne National Laboratory to support collaborations with industry aimed at commercializing promising energy technologies.

Comment
Newswise: Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers at Duke University and Michigan State University used neutrons at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to gain new fundamental insights into two magnesium-based materials. Investigations at the atomic scale revealed the origin and mechanism behind the materials’ ability to convert thermal energy at room temperature into electricity and provides possible new pathways for improving thermoelectric applications such as those in the Perseverance rover and myriad other devices and energy-generation technologies.

Comment
Newswise: A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
 Argonne National Laboratory

A new report summarizes the manufacturing and production locations of lithium-ion battery cells and packs by make and model for PEVs sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020. It also summarizes the annual and cumulative Li-ion battery capacity installed in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) sold in the U.S.

Comment
Newswise: Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
Released: 22-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Article profiles 47-year tenure and ground-breaking contributions of distinguished theoretical physicist.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $11 million in funding for new research studying how critical ecosystems, such as forests, arid lands, and coastal environments, are impacted by extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and heat waves.

Comment
Newswise: New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Department of Energy, Office of Science

One isotope of the extremely rare element Astatine has shown promise in the treatment of malignant brain tumors, ovarian cancer, advanced blood and lymph system cancers. However, because of its short half-life, scientists need a rapid system with high yield to recover the isotope, At-211, for medical use. Scientists have developed a new purification system that results in a high purity, high yield recovery of At-211.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
Released: 22-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
 Argonne National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $4.15 million to Argonne National Laboratory to support collaborations with industry aimed at commercializing promising energy technologies.

Comment
Newswise: Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers at Duke University and Michigan State University used neutrons at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to gain new fundamental insights into two magnesium-based materials. Investigations at the atomic scale revealed the origin and mechanism behind the materials’ ability to convert thermal energy at room temperature into electricity and provides possible new pathways for improving thermoelectric applications such as those in the Perseverance rover and myriad other devices and energy-generation technologies.

Comment
Newswise: A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
 Argonne National Laboratory

A new report summarizes the manufacturing and production locations of lithium-ion battery cells and packs by make and model for PEVs sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020. It also summarizes the annual and cumulative Li-ion battery capacity installed in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) sold in the U.S.

Comment
Newswise: Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
Released: 22-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Article profiles 47-year tenure and ground-breaking contributions of distinguished theoretical physicist.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $11 million in funding for new research studying how critical ecosystems, such as forests, arid lands, and coastal environments, are impacted by extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and heat waves.

Comment
Newswise: New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Department of Energy, Office of Science

One isotope of the extremely rare element Astatine has shown promise in the treatment of malignant brain tumors, ovarian cancer, advanced blood and lymph system cancers. However, because of its short half-life, scientists need a rapid system with high yield to recover the isotope, At-211, for medical use. Scientists have developed a new purification system that results in a high purity, high yield recovery of At-211.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
View More
Newswise: Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
Released: 22-Jul-2021 5:10 PM EDT
Department of Energy Awards $4.15 Million to Argonne to Support Collaborations with Industry
 Argonne National Laboratory

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $4.15 million to Argonne National Laboratory to support collaborations with industry aimed at commercializing promising energy technologies.

Comment
Newswise: Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Researchers at Duke University and Michigan State University used neutrons at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to gain new fundamental insights into two magnesium-based materials. Investigations at the atomic scale revealed the origin and mechanism behind the materials’ ability to convert thermal energy at room temperature into electricity and provides possible new pathways for improving thermoelectric applications such as those in the Perseverance rover and myriad other devices and energy-generation technologies.

Comment
Newswise: A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
Released: 22-Jul-2021 4:20 PM EDT
A 10-Year Look at the Battery Supply Chain in America
 Argonne National Laboratory

A new report summarizes the manufacturing and production locations of lithium-ion battery cells and packs by make and model for PEVs sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020. It also summarizes the annual and cumulative Li-ion battery capacity installed in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) sold in the U.S.

Comment
Newswise: Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
Released: 22-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
Fusion Physicist Roscoe White Steps Down After a Long and Fruitful Career at PPPL
 Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Article profiles 47-year tenure and ground-breaking contributions of distinguished theoretical physicist.

Comment
Released: 22-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
DOE Announces $11 Million to Study Critical Ecosystems and Improve Climate and Earth System Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $11 million in funding for new research studying how critical ecosystems, such as forests, arid lands, and coastal environments, are impacted by extreme weather events, such as floods, droughts, and heat waves.

Comment
Newswise: New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Released: 22-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
New Elegant Method for Rapid Recovery of Anti-Cancer Agent At-211
Department of Energy, Office of Science

One isotope of the extremely rare element Astatine has shown promise in the treatment of malignant brain tumors, ovarian cancer, advanced blood and lymph system cancers. However, because of its short half-life, scientists need a rapid system with high yield to recover the isotope, At-211, for medical use. Scientists have developed a new purification system that results in a high purity, high yield recovery of At-211.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 2:20 PM EDT
DOE Invests $13 Million in Research on Adapting Scientific Software to Run on Next-Generation Supercomputers
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced more than $13 million for five advanced-computing projects across nine states, including $4.4 million to U.S. universities.

Comment
Newswise: Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:55 PM EDT
Browning Leaves on Oak Ridge Reservation Harbinger of Next Cicada Generation
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

On the road leading to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, drivers may notice that many of the green trees lining the entrance to the lab are dappled with brown leaves. Just weeks past the summer solstice, this phenomenon is out of place and is in fact evidence of another natural occurrence: cicada “flagging.”

Comment
Newswise: Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Released: 21-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Harnessing the Power of Uranium to Treat Disease
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Scientists have developed a new system for producing radioisotopes for cancer therapy. The system uses a simple radionuclide generator to repeatedly separate thorium-226 from its longer-lived parent isotope, uranium-230. The uranium-230/thorium-226 pair has the unique advantage of emitting multiple alpha particles as they decay, delivering more destructive energy to cancer cells.

Comment
Newswise: How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Released: 21-Jul-2021 7:00 AM EDT
How Managing Building Energy Demand Can Aid the Clean Energy Transition
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

A comprehensive new study led by researchers from the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) quantifies what can be done to make buildings more energy efficient and flexible in granular detail by both time (including time of day and year) and space (looking at regions across the U.S.). The research team found that maximizing the deployment of building demand management technologies could avoid the need for up to one-third of coal- or gas-fired power generation.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
5.69262