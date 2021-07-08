DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.

Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

Scientists explore the origin of Aluminum-26 in stars with a nuclear reaction that exploits the fact that neutrons and protons are stunningly similar.
8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT, by Department of Energy, Office of Science
favorite_border

The Science

Aluminum-26 has a long-lived quantum state that is difficult to study in a controlled, laboratory setting. A quantum state is a description of all the potential arrangements of the components in an atom or other system. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. These are the same states that are populated in the proton capture on the unwieldy long-lived quantum state of Aluminum-26. This approach is possible because of the remarkable symmetry between protons and neutrons. This symmetry means adding a proton to the long-lived state in Aluminum-26 is equivalent to adding a neutron to the ground state of Silicon-26.

The Impact

Aluminum-26 provides rare insight into processes in stars. It decays into Magnesium-26, which emits a characteristic gamma ray observable with satellites. Magnesium-26 is detectable in presolar grains of material from stars that existed before our Sun. The composition of these grains carries the fingerprints of their parent stars. The destruction rate of Aluminum-26 by capturing a proton is critical for interpreting the amount of Magnesium-26 observed in the Universe. This research showed that the destruction of Aluminum-26 by proton capture on the long-lived state is eight times less frequent than previously estimated. This finding points to the need for more studies.

Summary

Radioactive Aluminum-26 allows scientists to glimpse into the hearts of dying stars. Its daughter isotope, Magnesium-26, has been observed in space and in presolar grains, whose content reflects the makeup of the parent star. The rate at which Aluminum-26 is destroyed by proton capture before it can decay is critical to understanding the amount of Magnesium-26 found in the Universe. However, Aluminum-26 has a long-lived quantum state that may be excited in stellar environments but less so in the laboratory. The proton capture onto this state must be measured, too. Scientists from the United Kingdom and the United States used beam-target experiments at the National Superconducting Cyclotron Laboratory at Michigan State University. The researchers used a neutron added to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27 that are the very same states that are populated in the proton capture of Aluminum-26. This was possible because protons and neutrons are subject to a remarkable symmetry, which makes adding a proton to the long-lived state in Aluminum-26 equivalent to adding a neutron to the ground state of Silicon-26. The results show that the destruction of Aluminum-26 through the long-lived state is eight times less frequent than previously estimated.

 

Funding

This research was funded by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics; the National Science Foundation; the DOE National Nuclear Security Administration through the Nuclear Science and Security Consortium, and Science and Technologies Facilities Council (STFC) of the UK.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Energy Nuclear Physics Quantum Mechanics Technology DOE Science News All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Nucleosynthesis quantum states isospin symmetry isomers
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn

Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery

SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit

A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors

Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars

A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making

Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy

Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves

sPHENIX Assembly Shifts into Visible High Gear

Empowering a Neighborhood to Breathe Easy
X
X
X


Filters close
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More
Newswise:Video Embedded leveraging-dna-to-create-advanced-usable-materials-with-jason-kahn
VIDEO
Released: 12-Jul-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Leveraging DNA to Create Advanced, Usable Materials with Jason Kahn
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Jason Kahn, a staff scientist at the Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), is conducting research in DNA-based assembly and building a one-of-a-kind automated platform to explore self-assembly processes.

Comment
Newswise: Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
Released: 11-Jul-2021 10:30 PM EDT
Population-specific diversity within fungi species could enable improved drug discovery
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Wisconsin–Madison have discovered that genetically distinct populations within the same species of fungi can produce unique mixes of secondary metabolites, which are organic compounds with applications in medicine, industry and agriculture.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
Released: 9-Jul-2021 12:25 PM EDT
SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Highlights of the two-hour visit included behind-the-scenes looks at one of the most powerful X-ray sources on the planet and at the construction of the world’s largest digital camera for astronomy. She also joined presentations of the lab’s research in machine learning, quantum technology and climate science and engaged in discussions about diversity, equity and inclusion at SLAC.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 6:05 PM EDT
Partnership Contributes Toward Sharp Eyes for MOLLER Experiment
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

Thirteen universities working on a new experiment to be carried out at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have recently been awarded new grants totaling more than $9 million. The grants come from the National Science Foundation and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, with a matching award for the CFI grant from Research Manitoba. The grants benefit the Measurement of a Lepton-Lepton Electroweak Reaction Experiment, called MOLLER.

Comment
Newswise: A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:50 PM EDT
A Detailed Study of Nickelate’s Magnetism Finds a Strong Kinship with Cuprate Superconductors
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Are new nickelate superconductors close kin to the original high-temperature superconductors, the cuprates? The first study of their magnetic properties says the answer is yes. Scientists from SLAC, Stanford and Diamond Light Source found important similarities but also subtle differences between the two.

Comment
Newswise: Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:50 PM EDT
Glancing into a Nuclear Mirror: the Fate of Aluminum-26 in Stars
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Aluminum-26 has a quantum state difficult to study in a lab. Scientists instead use ion beam-target interactions to create an environment that adds a neutron to the radioactive isotope Silicon-26 to study excited quantum states in Silicon-27. This approach is possible because of the symmetry between protons and neutrons. This provides rare insight into processes in stars.

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
DOE Awards $15.6 Million for Atmospheric Research to Improve Climate Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today awarded $15.6 million for new research studying the properties, formation, and interactions between atmospheric clouds and the aerosols that form them.

Comment
Newswise: A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
A biological fireworks show 300 million years in the making
 Argonne National Laboratory

Scientists using the Advanced Photon Source have determined that amphibian eggs release showers of zinc upon fertilization, just like mammalian eggs. This research could have implications for human fertility studies.

Comment
Newswise: Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
Released: 7-Jul-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Tiny but Mighty Precipitates Toughen a Structural Alloy
 Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have found a way to simultaneously increase the strength and ductility of an alloy by introducing tiny precipitates into its matrix and tuning their size and spacing.

Comment
Newswise: Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
Released: 7-Jul-2021 2:55 PM EDT
Scientists Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Gravitational Waves
 Argonne National Laboratory

Researchers at Argonne have used artificial intelligence to dramatically reduce the time it takes to process data coming from the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.78656