DOE SCIENCE NEWS SOURCE
The DOE Science News Source is a Newswise initiative to promote research news from the Office of Science of the DOE to the public and news media.
Argonne National Laboratory

How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide

27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT, by Argonne National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — Costs for energy are borne unequally across the U.S. population. Argonne research is providing key data that can help inform decisions about which technologies can reduce disparities.

Every U.S. household has at least one or two regular bills for energy, such as the monthly electric bill or spending for gasoline. But energy costs hit some Americans harder than others. One measure of the difference is energy burden, which is the share of total income spent on energy.

recent study from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory illuminates another type of energy burden: transportation costs, a complex but important factor in most Americans’ household budgets. On average each year, U.S. households spend as much — and in some regions, more — at the gas pump as they do for household electricity and gas bills combined.

Our findings for affordability apply to households nationwide. We find high transportation energy burden in rural communities with long commutes using less efficient vehicles. We also see it in urban communities with high fuel prices and low incomes.” — David Gohlke

The impact of those fuel expenses on a household has less to do with the total bill and more to do with the share of total income.

A rich household spending the average value of $2,000 per year on vehicle fuel is much less burdened by this cost than a lower-income household spending the same amount,” said Yan (Joann) Zhou, an Argonne researcher who co-authored the report with colleagues Spencer Aeschliman and David Gohlke. Their work has been supported by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

In households with a high energy burden, fuel costs might amount to much less than that, but the total might represent a bigger share of income. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics compiled by Oak Ridge National Laboratory shows that on average, fuel costs amount to 3.3% of total income. Argonne’s study found this share can reach as high as 23.3% for some communities.

Why so much variation in fuel costs? Fuel prices, along with how much people are driving, play a role. But the biggest contributing factor to a household’s fuel costs, according to the Argonne analysis, is vehicle fuel economy. Any driver’s gasoline bills depend significantly on how far they can get with that fuel — and wealthier households were found to enjoy better fuel economy in their cars. Improving fuel efficiency nationwide by just 3% from 2016 to 2018 would save drivers $8.2 billion in transportation energy costs, the researchers concluded.

Mapping costs for U.S. drivers

The Argonne study offers an exceptionally detailed and rigorous view of Americans’ fuel spending as it relates to income, quantifying the energy burden for over 74,000 Census tracts, which are areas geographically defined by the Census Bureau.

The key research question of such an analysis, Zhou said, is estimating annual miles traveled. The researchers used machine-learning techniques, training a computer model to estimate annual vehicle miles traveled across Census tracts. The model combined existing self-reported data from the 2017 National Household Travel Survey with average household income, number of workers, and number of vehicles in each tract to predict average annual vehicle miles traveled for households in different locations.

The researchers combined these miles-traveled estimates with high-fidelity regional data on fuel prices, average on-road vehicle fuel economy based on vehicle registrations and household income to identify the areas with the highest energy burden for transportation fuel.

Our findings for affordability apply to households nationwide,” said Gohlke. ​We find high transportation energy burden in rural communities with long commutes using less efficient vehicles. We also see it in urban communities with high fuel prices and low incomes.” The three states with the highest burden were South Dakota, Mississippi and California, he added. On the other end of the spectrum, Washington, D.C., and the state of New York have the lowest average burden, with higher shares of efficient vehicles and lower-than-average driving distances.

The study provides an important baseline to evaluate transportation energy burden going forward. Future research, Zhou added, could use the analysis framework to evaluate the impact of different strategies for promoting clean vehicle adoption on household energy burden. It could also look at transportation costs beyond fuel, such as vehicle purchase price and maintenance costs.

In order to evaluate a transportation technology’s impact on household costs tomorrow, we need to understand what’s happening today,” Zhou said. ​This study provides a jumping-off point to explore the impact of changes in vehicle technology and identify who is most affected.”

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy supports early-stage research and development of energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies to strengthen U.S. economic growth, energy security, and environmental quality.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Equity and Affordability Analysis

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Energy Technology Travel and Transportation DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Data Science/Data Analysis transportation systems
RELATED TOPICS
PARTICIPATING LABS
DOE-Explains
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
Breaking

Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery

How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide

Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers

Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner

Warming Soil Means Stronger Microbe Networks

Bottling Clean Energy in Chemical Bonds

Climate Experts Share Insights in New Report From Argonne’s America Resilient Conference

Now in 3D: Deep Learning Techniques Help Visualize X-Ray Data in Three Dimensions

New Imaging Isotope Meets Promising Therapy Isotopes

Buzz About Thermoelectrics Heats Up with Promising New Magnesium-Based Materials

X
X
X


Filters close
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
View More
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
View More
Released: 28-Jul-2021 3:15 PM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Argonne National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their full body of work.

Comment
Newswise: 1_d6670919-hr.jpg
Released: 28-Jul-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Automatically Steering Experiments Toward Scientific Discovery
 Brookhaven National Laboratory

Scientists at Brookhaven and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories have been developing an automated experimental setup of data collection, analysis, and decision making.

Comment
Released: 28-Jul-2021 1:45 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $7.7 Million for Earth & Environmental Systems Modeling
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $7.7 million in funding for 11 studies to improve understanding of Earth system predictability and DOE’s Energy Exascale Earth System Model (E3SM), a state-of-the-science climate model.

Comment
Newswise: SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:55 AM EDT
SLAC Partners with National Labs and Scientific Publishing Organizations on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

The agreement, announced today, will make it easier for researchers to change their names and claim work from all stages of their careers. It specifically addresses the administrative and emotional difficulties some transgender researchers have experienced when requesting such name changes.

Comment
Newswise: Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
Released: 28-Jul-2021 10:15 AM EDT
Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers
 Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Name changes allow researchers of all genders to own their academic work

Comment
Newswise: EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
Released: 27-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Research Awards
 Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of six international fellowships to help advance the science program of the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC).

Comment
Newswise: How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
Released: 27-Jul-2021 3:30 PM EDT
How Argonne Research Is Illuminating How Energy Costs Vary Nationwide
 Argonne National Laboratory

Research at Argonne National Laboratory is helping to illuminate how energy costs vary throughout the United States.

Comment
Released: 27-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Department of Energy Announces $9.35 Million for Research on High Energy Density Plasmas
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Today, the Department of Energy’s Office of Science (SC) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced $9.35 million for 21 research projects in High-Energy Density Laboratory Plasmas (HEDLP).

Comment
Newswise: Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Released: 27-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Berkeley Lab Optical Innovation Could Calm the Jitters of High-Power Lasers
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

The Berkeley Lab Laser Accelerator (BELLA) Center at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has developed and tested an innovative optical system to precisely measure and control the position and pointing angle of high-power laser beams with unprecedented accuracy – without interrupting or disturbing the beams. The new system will help users throughout the sciences get the most out of high-power lasers.

Comment
Newswise: Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Released: 27-Jul-2021 10:30 AM EDT
Michael S. Arnold: Then and Now / 2011 Early Career Award Winner
Department of Energy, Office of Science

Supported by his Early Career Research Program Award, University of Wisconsin – Madison professor Michael S. Arnold found new ways to make graphene nanostructures with smooth edges. This technology will enable next-generation energy and electronics applications.

Comment
View More

Spotlight

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 15:55:14 EST

Intern talks about his upcoming summer of research and fusion energy with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools
Mon, 17 May 2021 17:05:21 EST

ORNL partners on science kits for STEM schools

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 15:45:57 EST

Graduate students gather virtually for summer school at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community
Tue, 15 Sep 2020 15:35:30 EST

Virtual internships for physics students present challenges, build community

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 15:05:12 EST

Blocking the COVID-19 Virus's Exit Strategy

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19
Mon, 31 Aug 2020 14:35:39 EST

Summer Students Tackle COVID-19

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers
Mon, 13 Jul 2020 14:40:19 EST

From Nashville to New Hampshire, PPPL’s student interns do research, attend classes and socialize from their home computers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship
Fri, 17 Apr 2020 16:25:17 EST

Graduate student at PPPL Ian Ochs wins top Princeton University fellowship

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory
Fri, 21 Feb 2020 09:55:05 EST

Chicago Public School students go beyond coding and explore artificial intelligence with Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne National Laboratory

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL
Tue, 24 Sep 2019 15:05:51 EST

Barbara Garcia: A first-generation college student spends summer doing research at PPPL

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway
Tue, 17 Sep 2019 16:05:11 EST

Argonne organization’s scholarship fund blazes STEM pathway

Argonne National Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program
Fri, 13 Sep 2019 10:30:34 EST

Brookhaven Lab, Suffolk Girl Scouts Launch Patch Program

Brookhaven National Laboratory

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns
Thu, 12 Sep 2019 14:05:06 EST

From an acoustic levitator to a “Neutron Bloodhound” robot, hands-on research inspires PPPL's summer interns

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:00:26 EST

Brookhaven Lab Celebrates the Bright Future of its 2019 Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers
Thu, 01 Aug 2019 11:05:23 EST

PPPL apprenticeship program offers young people chance to earn while they learn high-tech careers

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Creating a diverse pipeline
Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:05:33 EST

Creating a diverse pipeline

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab
Mon, 08 Jul 2019 14:00:16 EST

JSA Awards Graduate Fellowships for Research at Jefferson Lab

Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline
Mon, 20 May 2019 11:05:42 EST

ILSAMP Symposium showcases benefits for diverse students, STEM pipeline

Argonne National Laboratory

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula
Mon, 13 May 2019 10:05:46 EST

Integrating Scientific Computing into Science Curricula

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®
Mon, 29 Apr 2019 13:05:21 EST

Students from Minnesota and Massachusetts Win DOE’s 29th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories
Fri, 12 Apr 2019 14:05:22 EST

DOE’s Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 70 Students to Pursue Research at DOE Laboratories

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time
Thu, 28 Mar 2019 14:05:07 EST

Young Women’s Conference in STEM seeks to change the statistics one girl at a time

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers
Tue, 12 Mar 2019 16:05:09 EST

Students team with Argonne scientists and engineers to learn about STEM careers

Argonne National Laboratory

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 14:05:35 EST

Lynbrook High wins 2019 SLAC Regional Science Bowl competition

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution
Thu, 24 Jan 2019 13:05:29 EST

Equipping the next generation for a technological revolution

Argonne National Laboratory

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 17:05:40 EST

Chemistry intern inspired by Argonne’s real-world science

Argonne National Laboratory

Chasing a supernova
Fri, 18 Jan 2019 16:05:20 EST

Chasing a supernova

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 14:05:01 EST

Argonne intern streamlines the beamline

Argonne National Laboratory

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices
Thu, 11 Oct 2018 15:00:00 EST

Research on Light-Matter Interaction Could Lead to Improved Electronic and Optoelectronic Devices

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Innovating Our Energy Future
Wed, 03 Oct 2018 18:05:41 EST

Innovating Our Energy Future

Oregon State University, College of Engineering

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab
Tue, 02 Oct 2018 14:05:36 EST

Physics graduate student takes her thesis research to a Department of Energy national lab

University of Alabama at Birmingham

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 12:05:48 EST

“Model” students enjoy Argonne campus life

Argonne National Laboratory

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce
Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:05:58 EST

Writing Code for a More Skilled and Diverse STEM Workforce

Brookhaven National Laboratory

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory
Tue, 04 Sep 2018 10:30:12 EST

New graduate student summer school launches at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

The Gridlock State
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 17:05:07 EST

The Gridlock State

California State University (CSU) Chancellor's Office

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson
Fri, 31 Aug 2018 13:05:55 EST

Meet Jasmine Hatcher and Trishelle Copeland-Johnson

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School
Fri, 24 Aug 2018 10:05:27 EST

Argonne hosts Modeling, Experimentation and Validation Summer School

Argonne National Laboratory

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science
Thu, 23 Aug 2018 14:05:44 EST

Undergraduate Students Extoll Benefits of National Laboratory Research Internships in Fusion and Plasma Science

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 12:05:42 EST

Students affected by Hurricane Maria bring their research to SLAC

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns
Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:05:24 EST

Brookhaven Lab Pays Tribute to 2018 Summer Interns

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Changing How Buildings Are Made
Mon, 20 Aug 2018 11:05:19 EST

Changing How Buildings Are Made

Washington University in St. Louis

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019
Thu, 16 Aug 2018 11:05:02 EST

CSUMB Selected to Host Architecture at Zero Competition in 2019

California State University, Monterey Bay

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts
Thu, 09 Aug 2018 10:05:37 EST

From Hurricane Katrina Victim to Presidential Awardee: A SUNO Professor's Award-Winning Mentoring Efforts

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology
Fri, 20 Jul 2018 14:00:00 EST

Department of Energy Invests $64 Million in Advanced Nuclear Technology

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor
Thu, 19 Jul 2018 16:00:00 EST

Professor Miao Yu Named the Priti and Mukesh Chatter ’82 Career Development Professor

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'
Tue, 03 Jul 2018 10:05:10 EST

2018 RHIC & AGS Annual Users' Meeting: 'Illuminating the QCD Landscape'

Brookhaven National Laboratory

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 11:00:43 EST

High-School Students Studying Carbon-Based Nanomaterials for Cancer Drug Delivery Visit Brookhaven Lab's Nanocenter

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Argonne welcomes <em>The Martian</em> author Andy Weir
Fri, 29 Jun 2018 17:05:17 EST

Argonne welcomes The Martian author Andy Weir

Argonne National Laboratory

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors
Thu, 28 Jun 2018 17:05:51 EST

UW Professor and Clean Energy Institute Director Daniel Schwartz Wins Highest U.S. Award for STEM Mentors

University of Washington

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy
Mon, 18 Jun 2018 08:55:34 EST

Creating STEM Knowledge and Innovations to Solve Global Issues Like Water, Food, and Energy

Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA)

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 09:00:41 EST

Professor Emily Liu Receives $1.8 Million DoE Award for Solar Power Systems Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 14:05:50 EST

Celebrating 40 years of empowerment in science

Argonne National Laboratory

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science
Mon, 07 May 2018 09:30:10 EST

Introducing Graduate Students Across the Globe to Photon Science

Brookhaven National Laboratory

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®
Wed, 02 May 2018 15:05:21 EST

Students from Massachusetts and Washington Win DOE’s 28th National Science Bowl®

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Showing results

0-6 Of 50
close
2.70961