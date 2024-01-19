Newswise — Live cell imaging is a foundational component of biological research.

Using a variety of methods of time-lapse, 3-D microscopy, live cell imaging platforms allow researchers to visualize and follow the dynamic processes of single cells, whole cell populations, and subcellular activity.

Unlike static experiments where cells are chemically fixed into a behavioral or structural state at a specific time, these imaging platforms provide insight into spatiotemporal cellular changes in real time. As a result, these powerful methods enable a more comprehensive, physiologically realistic view of cellular processes.

At EMSL, the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, a Department of Energy Office of Science user facility, several live cell imaging platforms are available to the research community through open calls for proposals. If awarded, principal investigators and their research teams gain access to requested scientific resources and EMSL staff expertise at no cost.

These platforms include the NanoLive microscopy platform, which is designed for repeat observations over time on bacterial and eukaryotic cells, and the Lattice Light Sheet microscope, which enables the imaging of whole small organisms down to single molecules.

