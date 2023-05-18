Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Stuart Henderson, director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, has again been named to the Hampton Roads Power List by Inside Business. According to Inside Business, the 2023 list salutes the people who are moving the needle for the Hampton Roads economy.

Jefferson Lab’s primary mission is firmly planted in basic research. It is focused on the discovery and understanding of the fundamental particles and forces that give rise to our visible universe. More than 1,850 scientists from around the world come to the lab to conduct their research.

Inclusion on the list is a nod to the lab’s present and future mission and the wider impact that Jefferson Lab has in Hampton Roads. It recognizes that a diverse and highly educated science and engineering workforce can positively impact our schools and the economy. It recognizes that this workforce generates ideas and technologies that are being applied to real-world problems in computing and data management. It recognizes that nuclear physics technologies can help fulfill the need for better diagnostics, treatments and outcomes in healthcare. And it recognizes that skilled worker knowledge is being actively applied to improve cancer treatment methods.

“We’re proud to continue impactful programs and bring about new initiatives that not only enhance our scientific mission but also positively impact our friends, colleagues and neighbors in the region,” said Henderson. “I am humbled by the continued recognition, and I’m proud that our diverse workforce is making a positive impact today while looking toward the future.”

The power list includes 80 people that the publication has selected as the top movers and shakers in the Hampton Roads region, with 20 top list makers shown by type of influence or power and 60 other people who make major contributions to the region’s economic strength.

The full list can be found on the Inside Business website, and Henderson’s listing is available here: https://www.pilotonline.com/inside-business/special-reports/vp-ib-power-list-next-0515-20230515-emf3e2sjvbhpvjew4pstrswdke-story.html

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. JSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, Inc. (SURA).

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.