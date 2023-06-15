Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Craig Ferguson to lead the Thomas Jefferson Site Office (TJSO) at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News, Va. As TJSO manager, Ferguson will lead in the oversight and contract management of Jefferson Lab. Additionally, Donté Davis has been confirmed as TJSO deputy manager, a role he first stepped into earlier this year.

Ferguson is familiar with Jefferson Lab and its mission, having already served in a leadership role at the lab. In 2005-2008, he was the lab’s associate director for environment, safety, health & quality.

“I am excited to return to Jefferson Lab as the DOE Site Office Manager. There are so many important and exciting things happening at this national laboratory. I see Jefferson Lab punching above its weight on so many fronts, ranging from all the terrific science to supporting a multitude of national laboratories with unique accelerator expertise. I am honored to lead and work with the Thomas Jefferson Site Office and look forward to partnering with JSA and the lab to help move the mission ahead, which is enabled by keeping our attention on good stewardship, safety, quality and solid conduct of operations.”

Ferguson’s stint at Jefferson Lab kicked off a long history of service in the national lab system. He went on to lead in several management positions at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, including environment, safety & health director, director of planning and assessment, and associate lab director, infrastructure and safety. Later, at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, he also served as the chief operating officer and deputy director for operations. He was also project manager and project director on various lab projects.

“Working in the national laboratory system has been so rewarding for me. Being among the brightest people on the planet to deliver and enable the various labs’ missions is a joy. I am not only talking about scientists, but everyone involved, including the people that keep our facilities clean, administrative staff, engineers and technicians. Everyone pulls the lab forward, and we are all fortunate to be a part of it.”

Most recently, Ferguson has been the senior vice president for Eastern operations for Longenecker and Associates, providing support at multiple Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration facilities, Office of Science Laboratories, and Department of Energy (DOE) environmental cleanup locations.

Ferguson began his career with the United States Navy as a nuclear technician and supervisor, serving aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-71 and the USS LY Spear AS-36.

He has an associate degree in mechanical engineering technology from Vermont Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in nuclear technology from Excelsior University, and a master’s degree in safety sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He is also a Certified Health Physicist and a certified Project Management Professional.

Davis took on the role of deputy manager earlier this year to aid the office’s transition to new leadership as a new manager was sought. He comes to the TJSO with 18 years of experience within the DOE. As deputy manager, Davis will support the office’s wide range of oversight programs.

“I am stoked, yet humbled by the opportunity to be a part of Jefferson Laboratory and the incredible professionals that are devoted to world class science. I’m grateful for the many leaders and mentors that invested in me positioning me to serve the TJSO staff and to efficiently and effectively steward the mission of the laboratory,” he said.

Before coming to Jefferson Lab, Davis most recently led the Mission Integration and Projects Division as its director in the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Site Office (OSO) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He also served in the Office of Science Integrated Support Center (now known as the Consolidated Service Center) as the assistant manager for Safeguards, Security and Emergency Management.

Davis has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from South Carolina State University and a master’s degree in information technology management from Webster University.

Ferguson and Davis both recently took on their new roles in late May.

