Newswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Four physicists affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility have been selected by their peers for the distinct honor of Fellow of the American Physical Society.

“Our staff power the science and innovation that are continuing to move the discipline of physics and this laboratory into the future,” said Jefferson Lab Director Kim Sawyer. “We’re very proud that the accomplishments and contributions of these four Jefferson Lab staff members to the field of physics are being recognized by their peers with this honor.”

According to the APS, fellows have made exceptional contributions to physics. This year’s four Jefferson Lab honorees have contributed to innovative particle accelerator design, to world-leading research on particles made of quarks, to adding to our knowledge of both protons and neutrons, to particle detector developments, and to visionary scientific and program leadership.

Jefferson Lab’s newly selected APS Fellows for 2024 include:

Alex Bogacz

For the development of a broadly adopted novel coupling formalism for accelerators, its application to innovative recirculating linac designs, and leadership in high-energy recirculating linac design for ERLs, muon colliders, and CEBAF upgrades.

Jozef J. Dudek, jointly appointed with William & Mary

For contributions to the spectroscopy of hadrons under the strong nuclear force and their impact on experimental programs worldwide.

Mark Kevin Jones

For scientific leadership in experimental studies of the fundamental nucleon electromagnetic form factors, including the surprising discovery of significant variation in the large momentum behavior of the proton electric form factor, and for developing new detection systems enabling the studies.

Patrizia Rossi

For leading a scientific program to study the nucleon’s transverse momentum dependent parton distribution functions, including the development of a major particle detection system, and for visionary leadership in promoting the science of an energy-upgraded CEBAF accelerator at 22 GeV beam energy.

The APS announced its 2024 Fellows on Oct. 4. These newly minted fellows join the ranks of an elite cadre of physicists employed in academia, national laboratories and industry worldwide. The APS has more than 50,000 members, and each year, no more than one half of one percent of APS membership may be elected to fellowship status. Click here for the full list of APS Fellows.

