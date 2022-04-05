Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility is welcoming Dr. Krishna Padiyar to the team as the new site Occupational Medicine director. Dr. Padiyar is joining the lab with more than 15 years of experience in his field and ample excitement to work in a new environment.

“Throughout my time at Jefferson Lab, I aim to ensure worker safety, while monitoring for any possible exposures and providing education on medical issues as they relate to the job,” he said.

Dr. Padiyar earned his B.S. in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University and his M.D. from VCU School of Medicine. He also holds a master's degree in public health from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Dr. Padiyar is board certified in occupational medicine and has worked for a wide range of companies in this capacity, including General Motors, Lincoln Electric, U.S. Steel Mon Valley Works and Norfolk Southern. At these companies, he has served in a variety of positions and has been responsible for administrative duties, patient treatment, and human resources activities. He comes fully prepared to support the occupational medical needs of lab staff.

“I am most excited to work in a unique environment that will give me the opportunity to learn about new workspaces, with people in varying disciplines, both scientific and non-scientific,” he exclaimed.

In his free time, Dr. Padiyar enjoys growing oysters. He began growing oysters in his backyard around six years ago and has since advanced to growing 1,000 to 2,000 oyster larvae, called spat, per year. Although he personally benefits from having easy access to such a delicious treat, he also contributes to the conservation efforts of the Chesapeake Bay by placing the shells near the shore for other oysters to utilize.

He also enjoys collecting music and considers himself a fervent movie buff. A few of his favorite movies are 2001: Space Odyssey, Lawrence of Arabia, and The Godfather.

Dr. Padiyar is also an avid music lover, taking interest in a variety of music. “My wife often times refers to me as an ‘encyclopedia of music,” he recounted.

He has been described as openminded and having the ability to listen to different opinions. While Dr. Padiyar will maintain office hours, he is excited to welcome and meet lab staff as they visit the clinic and is excited to meet his new colleagues.

-end-

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science.

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.