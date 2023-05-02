Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Jefferson Sciences Associates (JSA) has announced the award of $558,060 through its JSA Initiatives Fund Program. The program supports projects by staff and scientific users at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility. The FY23 program awards leveraged over $800,000 in matching funds, and taken together, the program and matching awards total over $1.3 million. Project awards include scientific meeting support, education and career development, and outreach activities, all of which support the lab’s mission.

Jefferson Lab is a world-leading nuclear physics research facility in Newport News, Va. More than 1,850 scientists from around the world use the lab’s unique particle accelerator to conduct experiments to expand our understanding of the visible universe.

JSA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southeastern Universities Research Association (SURA), manages and operates Jefferson Lab for DOE’s Office of Science. The JSA Initiatives Fund Program is funded annually, so that Jefferson Lab and its scientific users may engage more effectively in educational, scientific, technical and outreach activities. These activities contribute to the lab’s overall ability to accomplish its mission.

According to JSA Board Chair and SURA President & CEO Sean Hearne, the JSA Initiatives Fund Program is an investment that returns immense value to the lab, its user community and DOE.

“Fellowships, research grants, and K-12 projects further the education and training of the scientific leaders of the future. Over the past three decades this program has provided over 250 graduate fellowships enabling students to perform their research projects at Jefferson Lab,” Hearne said.

Program awards may be made to Jefferson Lab employees or members of the Jefferson Lab Users Organization. JLUO members are the scientific users who conduct their research at the lab. More than two-thirds of the Initiatives Fund Program awards are in support of the JLUO, including support for the Annual JLUO Meeting at which the JLUO poster prizes, thesis prize, and postdoc research grant are announced.

“JSA Initiatives Fund awards support more than 100 students and postdocs annually to attend and participate in scientific meetings, conferences and workshops, both here at the lab and off-site. Participation at these events not only develops the individual participants, but most importantly, provides networking and outreach opportunities for the lab’s impactful science program,” said Jefferson Lab Director Stuart Henderson.

The FY23 Initiatives Fund Program awards include:

Director’s Discretionary Funds, $115,000

JSA/JLab Graduate Fellowships, $108,000

Economic Impact Study, $40,000

JLab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT), $32,500

JSA/JLab Sabbatical/Research Leave Support, $27,000

JSA/JLab Minority/Female Undergraduate Research Assistantship, $21,600

Junior Scientist Travel Support, $20,000

Undergraduate Support in Jefferson Lab Research, $19,800

Nuclear Physics Hill Day and Other Congressional Visits, $12,500

HUGS (Hampton University Graduate Studies program) International Fellowship for Graduate Students in Developing Countries, $11,060

JLUO (Jefferson Lab Users Organization) Annual Meeting, $11,000

JSA Post Doctoral Fellow Research Grant, $10,825

EIC (Electron-Ion Collider) Early Career Workshop, $10,000

Accelerator Applications Conference, $10,000

Spin Symposium (SPIN 2023), $10,000

Building Public Recognition, $10,000

JLab Computing Workshop, $9,000

JLUO Satellite Meeting at APS/DNP Conferences, $9,000

Accelerator Physics Education Outreach with Mexican Universities, $8,800

Graduate Student and Post Doc Association Activities, $6,700

Frontiers and Careers Workshop, $6,000

JLUO Awards: Thesis Prize, Poster Awards, $5,675

Honoraria for Foreign PAC (Program Advisory Committee) Members, $5,600

Nathan Isgur Theoretical Fellowship Research Grant, $5,000

Hermann Grunder Fellowship Research Grant, $5,000

Nathan Isgur Experimental Fellowship Research Grant, $5,000

Light-Cone (LC2023), $5,000

Computing in High Energy and Nuclear Physics (CHEP), $4,000

JLUO Board Business Travel, $4,000

Toward Improved Hadron Femtography with Hard Exclusive Reactions, $3,000

Next Generation Streaming Readout Systems Workshop, $3,000

Extra Child Care (ExCARE), $2,500

Precision Tests of Fundamental Physics with Light Mesons, $1,500

Since 2006, the JSA Initiatives Fund Program has supported over 470 projects. The JSA funds support programs, initiatives and activities that further the scientific outreach, and promote the science, education and technology missions of Jefferson Lab in ways that complement its basic and applied research focus. Program funds also support activities of the laboratory’s extended user community.

The program is managed and administered by SURA. Funding decisions are made by individuals from SURA, JSA, Jefferson Lab, and the Jefferson Lab scientific user community.

-end-

Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, manages and operates the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, or Jefferson Lab, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Science. JSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Southeastern Universities Research Association, Inc. (SURA).

DOE’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.