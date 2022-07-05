Newswise — Clean energy startups are developing climate solutions with U.S. Department of Energy resources through the LEEP program.

Since 2015, clean energy entrepreneurs have developed game-changing technologies with the support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP). The first-ever LEEP Summit on July 12 will showcase the program’s science-based climate solutions, highlighting their regional and national impacts. Registration is open for the event, which will be hosted virtually with limited in-person attendance at each of the four participating DOE national research labs.

Achieving a net-zero economy — one that adds no planet-warming greenhouse gases to the atmosphere — requires innovators to deploy solutions at unprecedented speed and scale. LEEP has supported more than 100 entrepreneurs by providing two-year, full-time fellowships. LEEP fellows gain access to unique resources at DOE’s national labs and their regional innovation ecosystems.

“Argonne is honored to work with the best and brightest science and hard tech innovators the U.S. has to offer.” — Argonne Director Paul Kearns

“If we’re going to fully address climate change with new innovations, the scientists involved must take a direct role in moving these technologies toward commercial viability,” said John Carlisle, senior advisor for Chain Reaction Innovations and LEEP Summit chair. ​“LEEP isn’t just a deep tech startup program, it’s a fellowship program focused on providing two years of full-time support to help these individuals move their discoveries into real-world impact.”

The July 12 summit will convene past and present LEEP entrepreneurs and key climate change stakeholders, as well as investors and thought leaders from government, industry, academia and the U.S. climate innovation ecosystem. At the event, more than 20 participating LEEP startups will pitch their technologies to potential investors or research partners.

Participants in LEEP, which is funded by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office, work from one of four program nodes: Chain Reaction Innovations at DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois; Cyclotron Road at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, California; West Gate at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado; and Innovation Crossroads at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

“Argonne is honored to work with the best and brightest science and hard tech innovators the U.S. has to offer,” Argonne National Laboratory Director Paul Kearns said. ​“Together with our scientists, they are leveraging Argonne’s unique scientific user facilities to develop a broad range of technologies that will accelerate a clean energy economy. Their commendable efforts are forging next-generation industries that will keep our nation at the forefront of innovations in science and technology.”

To learn more about the LEEP Summit and register, visit leep​sum​mit​.anl​.gov.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.