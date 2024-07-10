Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – Applications are currently being accepted for the Spring 2025 term of two programs offered by the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science (SC): the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) program and the Community College Internships (CCI) program. The application deadline for the two programs is 5:00 pm (ET) October 2, 2024.

Through the SULI and CCI programs, undergraduate students and recent graduates discover science and technology careers at the DOE national laboratories and gain the experience needed to transition from internship to employment. Interns work directly with national laboratory scientists and engineers, assisting them on research or technology projects that support the DOE mission. SULI is open to full-time students attending four-year institutions and community colleges or recent graduates within two years of receiving their bachelor’s degree or associate degree, while CCI is exclusively for community college students. Both programs are stipend-based and are offered three times annually in fall, spring, and summer terms.

Two workshops are planned to provide strategies for submitting a compliant application followed by office hours to answer administrative questions. These workshops will introduce the program and application process for each program. The office hours are open to CCI and SULI applicants and letter-of-recommendation writers to answer questions pertaining to uploading transcripts, submitting letters of recommendation, and general questions. Attendance is optional at the workshops and office hours.

CCI application workshop: Register on Zoom here

SULI application workshop: Register on Zoom here

SULI and CCI Office Hours: Register on Zoom here

SULI and CCI are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the Office of Science. More information can be found at the WDTS website.

